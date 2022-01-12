Bill Turgeon passed away peacefully in his sleep as a result of health issues Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 at Lakeside Health & Rehab Center in Pine City at the age of 88.
William Roland Turgeon was born Sept. 29, 1933 to Roland and Maude (Hulbert) Turgeon in Mora.
In 1951, William graduated from Pine City High School and from the University of Minnesota in 1956. In 1955 he married his high school sweetheart Lois Jean Vacinek and together they raised five sons. He taught school in Grand Meadow and also was a seed and fertilizer salesman for a few years. He managed an elevator in Spring Valley. The family moved to Grove City where he managed an elevator until moving to Mora where he retired. In 2000, Bill and Lois moved to Pine City.
William is survived by his loving wife Lois Turgeon of Pine City; sons: Greg (Cindy) Turgeon of Altonna, Wisconsin, Doug Turgeon of Centerville, Brad (Barb) Turgeon of Pine City, Mitch Turgeon (fiancée Amy Plowe) Centerville, Curt (Lori) Turgeon of Mahtomedi; 13 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; brother John Turgeon, Lawrence Turgeon both of Georgia; sisters Lois Danielson of Brooklyn Park, Ruth Hemphill of Georgia; brother-in-law Roger Vacinek; many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by parents Roland and Maude Turgeon; in-laws Henry and Helen Vacinek; great grandchildren Laney and Mambo Hays; daughter-in-law Pat Turgeon.
Reverend John Stiles will officiate funeral services for William: 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Pine City. A time of visitation and reviewal from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 at the Swanson Funeral Chapel and also one hour prior to the service at the church.
Funeral arrangements for William Turgeon are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
Memorials in William’s memory may be directed to: Minneapolis Children’s Hospital ~ Kids Cancer Fund, 2525 Chicago Avenue, Mlps, MN 55404 or Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 805 Golf Avenue SW, Pine City, MN 55063
