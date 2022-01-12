Zelma Schwarz passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022 at her home in Pine City at the age of 67.
Zelma Mae Kinney was born Oct. 26, 1954 to Charles and Ethel (White) Kinney in Jefferson, Iowa.
Dennis and Zelma were married in 1980 in Jamaica, Iowa. Following marriage they resided in Pine City. Zelma enjoyed many things throughout the years, they included; cooking, baking, fishing, camping, bowling, watching the calves play on their farm and especially spending time with her family. Over the last 15 years, Zelma’s greatest joy was spending time with her four grandchildren and passing on her many passions to them.
Zelma is survived by her husband Dennis Schwarz; daughter-in-law Stacey Schultz; four grandchildren; sisters Janet, Lori, Marty, Debbie; many other relatives and friends.
Zelma was preceded in death by her parents Charles & Ethel Kinney; brother Charles “Chick” Kinney.
Funeral services for Zelma are will be held in the Spring of 2022.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
