The Dragons moved their home game vs. the Bombers to Braham on Tuesday, April 19 as they continue to wait for their field to dry out.
Robin Odegard would be in the circle for her second start of the year. Odegard struck out six batters in four innings of work. The Dragon defense would allow three errors in the contest.
The offense was led by Lydia Blatz and Kadence Wallenberg as they both delivered offensively in the game for the Dragons. Pine City was held scorelss in the first inning, and the bombers would score one run in the inning.
The Dragons would tie the game in the top of the second making it 1-1; however, the Bombers were able to attack offensively tallying six runs in the bottom of the inning making it 7-1
The Dragons would cut into the lead scoring two runs in the third trimming the lead to three with a score of 7-3.
The Bombers continued their aggressive base running and discipline at the plate scoring five additional runs in the third. The Dragons were unable to answer in the fourth or fifth innings and the Bombers added their last run in the bottom of the fourth, rounding out a final score of 13-3 in five innings.
