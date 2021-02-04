Of presidents and squirrels

I always appreciate feedback from our readers, and though we don’t necessarily agree on the issues I’m grateful to every person who takes the time to share their thoughts.
One local gentleman had an excellent idea. He wrote in and suggested that we should run the letter that George H.W. Bush wrote to Bill Clinton.
I’m sure you know this already, but there is a tradition of outgoing presidents leaving a letter for their successor in the Oval Office. It started with Ronald Reagan leaving a note for George H.W. Bush, who had served under Reagan as vice-president. It was a humorous note of encouragement between two friends, written on “Don’t let the turkeys get you down” stationary.
The note President Bush left for President Clinton came from a very different political and historical moment.
If you recall, George H.W. Bush had just lost the 1992 election to Bill Clinton and was preparing to leave the White House before the 1993 inauguration.
Then as now, it was a brutal election, and it’s not easy to realize you’re going to go down in history as a one-term president. But President Bush was able to show a remarkable generosity of spirit. The note he left speaks for itself.
January 20, 1993
Dear Bill,
When I walked into this office just now I felt the same sense of wonder and respect that I felt four years ago. I know you will feel that too.
I wish you great happiness here. I never felt the loneliness some Presidents have described. There will be very tough times, made even more difficult by criticism that you may not think is fair. I’m not a very good one to give advice, but just don’t let the critics discourage you or push you off course.
You will be our President when you read this note. I wish you well. I wish your family well. Your success now is our country’s success. I am rooting hard for you. Good luck. – George
I have heard that President Trump left a note for President Biden. What that note said is being kept private for now, but Biden described it in an interview as “very generous.” It’s good to see this tradition being passed along.
A problem of pigmentation
Another thoughtful reader wrote in to let me know I was flat-out wrong.
Jody Karas is a wonderful photographer who shares beautiful shots of life on the family farm and around the Pine City area. She recently sent in a great shot of a white squirrel devouring a winter snack. I put it in the Pioneer describing it as an “albino squirrel.”
Turns out, that description may have been ... beyond the pale.
While there are albino squirrels, there are also white squirrels – and these are much more numerous. According to our reader – a different gentleman in town – albino squirrels are rarely born, are always blind, and never live to adulthood in nature. An albino squirrel will have red eyes, but these white squirrels have normal squirrel-colored eyes.
I did not know that. I thought that all the white squirrels around here were albino. But what our reader said is true, and I even found a neat website that describes this in more detail at: untamedscience.com/biodiversity/white-squirrel/
Now, in fairness, when I look at the color version of that photo, it does seem to me that the squirrel may actually have red eyes. But that’s not the point. I was ignorant. And even if it stings a bit to be wrong, one should always be happy to have one’s ignorance corrected – because it’s the only way we won’t continue to be wrong in the future.
As usual, Winston Churchill said it best: “Personally I’m always ready to learn, although I do not always like being taught.”
So please, if you have story ideas, thoughts or corrections get a hold of me. We can’t follow up on every idea, but we’re grateful for every bit of feedback we receive – about local issues, national elections or even squirrels. As the saying goes, you don’t have to be nuts to work here, but it helps.
Mike Gainor is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer. Contact him at editor@pinecitymn.com or 320-322-5241.
