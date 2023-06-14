“Got one body down … and another body down,” announces a Pine County Sheriff’s Office deputy while standing with weapons drawn in the stairway to the gym at Pine City High School. “We have a report of shots fired.” This was the scene that was set by the sheriff’s office and SWAT team last week to help them prepare for a worst case scenario: an active shooter situation at a school.
Each year the Pine County Sheriff’s Office and Pine County SWAT team prepares for an active shooter situation. This year’s training was in collaboration with Pine City Schools to not only train local law enforcement in response to active shooter scenarios but also to have school employees present and participate in the training. Officers use paintball guns in place of real weapons. School employees acted as victims and shooters and receive education credits through the school for participating. “It is valuable training to complete jointly together between the two entities,” said Pine County Deputy Aaron Quesenberry, who organizes the active shooter trainings.
Investigator and SWAT team leader, Barry Sjodahl, said that it’s important for officers to get an idea of the layout of each of the local schools in case a tragic event were to happen. He said they meet with all the schools to give them instruction.
He said officers attempt to clear areas and make sure each area is safe in an attempt to narrow down where the threat is coming from. “You want to methodically find them so it’s not a cat and mouse game. This also allows more resources to get here and get people out and help,” he said.
Pine City School Superintendent Cindy Stolp said that as a district, they prioritize safety and well-being of the students, staff and community. “This past year, our focus has been on emergency preparedness,” she said. “A key strategy for our district includes our partnership with the Pine County Sheriff’s Office. This past week, staff from the Pine City Schools volunteered to participate in Active Shooter Training with the Pine County Sheriff’s Office. It is reassuring to know the Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to their training to keep our children safe.”
