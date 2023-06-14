“Got one body down … and another body down,” announces a Pine County Sheriff’s Office deputy while standing with weapons drawn in the stairway to the gym at Pine City High School. “We have a report of shots fired.” This was the scene that was set by the sheriff’s office and SWAT team last week to help them prepare for a worst case scenario: an active shooter situation at a school.

