“Ice in“ may have officially occurred on Friday, Nov. 26 as long as weather doesn’t warm up and wind doesn’t blow ice off the lake, according to Al Johnson, chairman of the Pokegama Lake Improvement committee.
As of Saturday, ice was measured at one and a half to two inches, said Johnson. But that didn’t stop one spear fisherman at the south end of Pokegama.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources safety on the ice is a personal responsibility and to check ice thickness at least every 150 feet. They do recommend staying off the ice until it’s at least four inches thick, which is strong enough for ice fishing or other activities on foot. For snowmobiling or ATV use, they recommend five to seven inches, for car or small pickup travel eight to 12 inches, and for a medium sized truck 12-15 inches of ice.
Pine County Sheriff Jeff Nelson encourages people to be careful as the ice fishing season starts. “Make sure you test the ice as you go out and always follow the DNR ice safety guidelines,” he said. “Also, remember several of our lakes have a natural current and the ice conditions change rapidly when there is moving water.”
Nelson said that the Sheriff’s Office has been fortunate to not have a recent death due to someone going through the ice but have had several vehicles and people go in the water over the years that have managed to get out.
“Travel in loose groups so others are aware if there are issues, have flotation so you can stay above the water and carry ice rescue spikes so you can get yourself out of the water,” he added. “But it all starts with making good decisions.”
history of ‘ice in’ locally
Johnson has collected 11 years of ice in dates going back to 2007. The earliest ice in within that time frame was on Nov. 12 in 2018, and the latest ice in within that time frame was Dec. 19. He noted that the only two years within that time period occurring in December were in 2015 and 2016.
ice fishing eagles
Pokegama lakeshore property owner, Linda Bryan, reported over the weekend that Pokegama is like a glass floor to eagles while they’re fishing.
“Pokegama Lake is a glass floor. We have been watching and laughing for two days,” said Bryan. It appears that something is drawing birds to the ice. “Eagles and crows have been trying to figure out how to get ahold of whatever is down there.”
She said there are certain spots for the birds of prey to congregate near their cabin and that there is likely a tasty treat just below the newly frozen ice where the eagles and crows are gathering.
“Before they appeared to understand exactly what ice is, some of the young eagles were doing comical things,” observed Bryan.
She said the juvenile eagles were especially entertaining as the older eagles looked on while they plummeted the ice to no avail, attempting to break through but losing their balance and skidding around on the ice.
