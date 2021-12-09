The former, historic Pine County courthouse, located in downtown Pine City at 315 Main Street, was sold by the County to the City of Pine City in December of 2020 for $1 and in exchange for a year-long lease agreement for county spaces, but the transaction became complete on Friday, Nov. 12 as the County is completely out of the building and has consolidated their services.
County Administrator David Minke said that the space consolidation for county services eliminated the use of the old courthouse in Pine City and the John Wright building and land zoning buildings in Sandstone. The County’s health and human services has been moved to the new courthouse in Pine City, located at 615 Northridge Dr. and the North Pine Government Center in Sandstone.
The John Wright building was sold to the City of Sandstone with renovation plans for a public works shop, a daycare and a community room with a commercial kitchen.
“HHS moved back into the same space that was designed for them when the building was originally built,” noted Minke, referring to the new courthouse. “We have about 80 employees working mostly remotely (most of them are in HHS), so we have a number of workspaces that are shared.”
The “silver building” in Sandstone at 1610 Hwy 23 N., which used to be occupied by HHS and is connected to a highway building, is now called the 1610 building and houses land and zoning, the Soil & Water Conservation District, and a sheriff’s substation.
Future of Old Courthouse
Pine City Administrator Scott Hildebrand said that he presented results of an initial engineering study done by MSA, who specializes in community development, outlining the potential cost to remodel the old courthouse to the sum of $7.5 million as preliminary figures.
“The goal is obviously to decrease this amount,” noted Hildebrand. “But the project needs to be done right instead of piecemeal during a tough economic time.” He added that, at minimum, a new roof was needed and recently put on and cost around $116,000.
Hildebrand said that the city council recently approved an asbestos abatement and air quality test.
“Like many City projects, the city hall project is not an easy one-direction project,” he said. “I want to ensure the Council, staff and citizens are considering all the options. We need to seek partners and have a specific vision and plan for the building’s future service to the community. With a huge potential price tag, we want to be certain the community has input and their concerns or suggestions heard throughout the process.”
The current tenants of the old courthouse are city offices, Pine City Chamber of Commerce, Central Minnesota Jobs and Training, Pregnancy Resource Center, and Family Pathways.
“If other organizations or citizens have ideas, I am always open to discuss options and bring those ideas before the Council, Hildebrand added.
