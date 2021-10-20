Old dog learns new kicks

When most people retire, they think about sitting back, putting their feet up, and enjoying the upcoming years of rest and relaxation.
Not Earl Molin.
After he retired, Molin was looking for something to do to occupy his free time. His solution? He took up Tae Kwon Do, a sport he had only been involved in as a spectator, as his daughter Becky had already participated in the martial art for three years. Molin — or Mister Earl, as he is known at Evolution Tae Kwon Do in Mora — was 61 at the time.
That was five and a half years ago. He’s 67 now and a second-degree black belt. He has no interest in stopping.
“This was something I wanted to do all my life, but I never had time,” Molin said. “When Becky started (Tae Kwon Do) I was here every week, so after I retired, I took the time.”
According to Evolution Tae Won Do instructor Steve Ziegler, “Tae Kwon Do” translates to “the Art of the Hand and Foot.” This Korean martial art focuses not only on self-defense, but on self-discipline in areas such as respect for oneself and others.
“I was trying to find myself, in a way,” Molin said, regarding his decision to participate. “It was like trying to put a puzzle together, and this was just another piece of my puzzle.”
Despite his advanced age for a beginning student, no one, it seems — including his wife Sandy — had any qualms about his taking up the sport.
“Doing something like Tae Kwon Do was something my dad had always wanted to do from a young age, so we were all on board with him signing up,” Becky Molin said.
Ziegler, too, was not troubled. “He had the attitude that he didn’t have anything to prove here, and he knew his limitations,” he said. “A lot of people don’t.”
Having his daughter taking classes at the same time was a huge help.
“Miss Becky has always been two or three belts ahead of me, so she would teach me at home,” Molin said. In addition to Becky, Molin’s son Mike and daughter Brook, along with her two children, practice Tae Kwon Do.
“I was excited when he started because he had been talking about it for quite a while,” Becky Molin said in a text message. “I knew that I would get to be his teacher, and I was humored by that as well!”
But beginning did not come without its challenges. For one thing, Molin lacked flexibility; his roundhouse kick — a maneuver where the kicker’s leg usually ends up almost parallel with the floor — was only about a foot off the ground. His other challenge? Handedness.
“Tae Kwon Do is basically a right-handed sport, and I’m left-handed,” Molin said, with Ziegler adding that Evolution Tae Won Do is changing its curriculum to include instruction for different handedness.
Molin dedicated himself to the sport and earned his black belt in three years. Achieving this, however, involved more than just mastering that roundhouse kick. At each level in earning a new belt, Tae Kwon Do students are tested on kicking, demonstrating proper hand patterns, breaking and sparring. They are also quizzed on their knowledge, including parts of the body, the history of Tae Kwon Do and terminology — much of it in the Korean language. Tests are cumulative, meaning that students are assessed not only on new knowledge, but everything they have learned since they started practicing the sport.
Although physically fit when he started, two years into his practice Molin suffered a minor setback.
“Earl called me up and said, ‘I won’t be in class tonight or tomorrow because I had a heart attack,’” Ziegler said. Three stents and a short hospital stay later, Molin was back in class.
“I went in the hospital on a Sunday,” Molin said.
“And he was back here on Tuesday night,” Ziegler said, who waited until Molin brought in a doctor’s note to ensure he was safe to participate.
“I showed up on that Tuesday night, and I couldn’t play,” Molin said. “But one week later, I got the doctor’s note.”
He credits Tae Kwon Do — and especially Ziegler — with helping him bounce back quickly.
“Master Steve always made it very clear that nothing is given; you’ve got to earn it. And you make mistakes,” he said. “If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be here.”
Now that he is a second-degree black belt, Molin assists with teaching younger students, something he enjoys. He also appreciates the camaraderie among the people at Evolution.
“It’s like a family,” Molin said. “If something goes haywire, you’ve got people who will stand beside you, talk you through things.”
Three years ago, something did go haywire. While Molin was in Big Lake one day, the Molins had a fire at their home. When he made it back to his residence, Molin said, “Master Steve was already there.”
The funds from Evolution’s annual “break-a-thon” — an event where students get sponsorships to break boards — went to the Molins that year.
Because he has a “summertime job” testing aggregate for various gravel pits, Molin can’t make it to the Evolution Tae Kwon Do as much as he would like. When winter comes, though, he’ll be back with more regularity.
“I got to my second black belt, which I was surprised about. I still weigh going for my third. It depends on how physically demanding it is. I’ve got arthritis, aches and pains,” Molin said. “If I don’t get to the third one, I’m happy, because I’ve gotten farther than I ever thought I could.”
Earning belts, though, was never the goal for Molin.
“I didn’t know how far I’d get,” he said. “I didn’t know what I was capable of doing. I didn’t do this with the intent to be the best, earn belts or win competitions: I did this for me. All my life I did things for everybody else. This, I did for me.”
