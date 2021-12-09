To the editor,
Friends, Romans and country people: OK, what is going on with the masks in our schools? If we end up with .5% of students not complying, who cares? If .25% of the students get sick, that’s bad. If .1% die from it, that’s time to instigate mandatory masks and have no school in this town. The same should apply to staff.
Summer can have school, too! Fraternally yours.
