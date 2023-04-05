An Onamia man, Travis James Sutton, 28, has been charged with third degree murder in the death of Samantha Story in June of 2022.
According to the complaint, Story was found unresponsive in a vehicle on Happy’s Drive in Hinckley. The Pine County Sheriff’s Office and an ambulance were dispatched. The reporting party stated that Story may have taken drugs. The responding deputy administered Naloxone. The ambulance personnel continued treatment and were able to find a pulse. Story was taken to the hospital, but did not regain consciousness and was pronounced dead on June 11, 2022.
The complaint states that Story had been in Pine City with family and asked to stop at the store in Hinckley on the way home. PCSO deputies reviewed the store’s security tapes from June 10, 2022. The tapes allegedly show Story arriving at the store and using her phone. She was then seen entering the bathroom with a man, later identified as Sutton, and exiting the restroom together.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension conducted a forensic download of Story’s phone and found communications between Sutton and Story. According to the complaint, Story had contacted Sutton and asked if he knew where to get Klonopin or Xanax; she later stated that “slo,” a slang term for heroin, would work too.
Sutton was taken into custody on March 17, 2023, on outstanding warrants. Sutton allegedly told investigators during an interview that he brought heroin to Story on some tinfoil and that he observed Story using the heroin in the bathroom. He said she did not give him any money for the heroin. Sutton stated he left her with the heroin and tinfoil; however, no controlled substances or paraphernalia were found on or near Story in the vehicle. Sutton also allegedly admitted that he has been using and selling heroin for about ten years.
The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of Story’s death to be the effects of fentanyl and also determined there was no heroin in her system at the time.
Sutton has been previously convicted of fifth degree drug charges and drug paraphernalia.
Sutton is currently being held at the Pine County Jail on a $250,000 bond. If convicted on the third degree murder charge, Sutton faces not more than 25 years in prison and/or a $40,000 fine. On the charge of fourth degree sale of a controlled substance, Sutton faces 15 years and/or a $100,000 fine.
