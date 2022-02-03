Pine City High School gave a public performance of their one-act play on Friday, Jan. 28 before heading into Region 5A sub-sections on Saturday, hosted at Pine City High School, where they took first place. Rush City took second place. Other schools included Mora and Mille Lacs area schools, Onamia and Isle.
The play, “I Never Saw Another Butterfly,” was written by Celeste Raspante and directed by Becky Schueller. The one-act play is based on the poetry created in a concentration camp by the Jewish children of Prague. Over 15,000 Jewish children passed through Terezin, and only about a hundred were still alive when Terezin was liberated at the end of the war.
One of the survivors, Raja, having lived through it all, taught the children when there was nothing to teach with, helped to give them hope when there was little enough reason for hope, created a little world of laughter, of flowers and butterflies behind the barbed wire, and told the true story of the children. There were no butterflies at Terezin, but for the children, butterflies became a symbol of defiance, making it possible for them to live on and play happily while waiting to be transported.
“It’s always rewarding for the students when we successfully advance to the next level,” said Schueller. “I am particularly proud of the work from this crew in learning so many new things this year – the lighting, sound, set, props, and even costumes – they took the lead and executed some great artistry.”
On Saturday, Feb. 5, the cast and director will head to Albany, Minnesota, for the next level of competition. Pine City and Rush City will compete in the section tournament where the winner of that day will compete in the State tournament.
Pine City School Board member, Candice Ames, said of the performance, “The play is a skillfully-done and thoughtfully-directed work of history, literature and art that was performed first at PCHS just a day after international Holocaust Remembrance Day.”
Cast list
The cast includes the following: Raja -Sydney Wilberg; Irena - Ashley Peters; Honza - Gavin Schueller; Voice - Aussion Ruud; Children of Terezin - Brianna Rothbauer, Siarra Fix, Ellie Novak, Evelyn Ames, Claire Brackenbury, Oliver Dockter, and Landon Wodash; and Crew Members - Nikita Launderville, Ben Michels, Holly Thieman, Robert Eckert, Kassedy Wagner, and Hayden McLain.
