Roxanne Jowarski

Pine City resident, Roxanne Jowarski, reflects on her 35 years of genealogy research. 

 

 Sierra Kingen | Pine City Pioneer

If you ask anyone in Pine County, you might hear a familiar saying, “Oh yeah, I’m related to that family, and they are related to this family!” It’s very common to find someone who is connected to another person through marriage in Pine County. One woman has done just that. Connected family to family to family through extensive research and a passion project to span generations. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.