If you ask anyone in Pine County, you might hear a familiar saying, “Oh yeah, I’m related to that family, and they are related to this family!” It’s very common to find someone who is connected to another person through marriage in Pine County. One woman has done just that. Connected family to family to family through extensive research and a passion project to span generations.
Roxanne Jowarski, a longtime resident of Pine City and originally of Beroun, began her journey down family tree lines 35 years ago. “I started on my dad’s side,” she noted. “My mom’s dad’s family had a tree out, then my cousin put out a tree on her mom’s side, and there was nothing on my dad. So that’s where it came from.”
What started the dive into family history was a picture album of a funeral for Dell Pavelka – a soldier who landed on Omaha Beach on D-Day. Jowarski questioned the pictures in the album, of which had a picture of her father.
Jowarski stated that the first family she did extensive research on was the Skalicky family. Jowarski had even gone on to publish books about the family line of the Skalickys.
Her research is a passion project, one that can have her working eight to 12 hours a day. Her goal was to release a book about the people of Beroun – the area that she had begun her research on first. “Beroun used to be pretty big, but now it’s not. We used to have a bank, a couple of bars, school, churches, a little bit of everything,” explained Jowarski.
“Ancestry.com isn’t worth the money, to tell the truth,” Jowarski stated. “Find a grave, that is the best. If they were married, you could find them at Minnesota Official Marriage System (MOMS).”
The Minnesota Historical Society is another area of research, which allows Jowarski to find death certificates of family names, “It costs nine dollars per certificate, but you’d be amazed at how much death certificates can tell you,” Jowarski explained.
Back in the day, families were big, which according to Jowarski has led to this spider web of family connections and histories.
While a book is not the goal anymore, she does encourage members of the community to reach out to her through email if they would like to find out about their family and the connections that they might have. “In school, once in a while they’ll ask the students to do a family tree and to just go back to the grandparents. So they’ll ask me, and I send it to them,” Jowarski said.
Family tree keeping isn’t the only passion Jowarski has found herself involved in. In the warmer months, she takes the time to clean veteran headstones, using a solution that is used on the crosses in Arlington and even on the White House. She has cleaned ten stones so far, but states that the process is a lot of work.
As the legacy of her genealogical project grows, Jowarski’s niece, Laura Sckalicky, has expressed interest in keeping the books and records. “She’s the only one that is interested and asked for it, but she won’t work on it like I do. At least it’ll be there and what she doesn’t want to keep, she can send it to Sandstone or Pine City history museums. She’ll want to keep direct ancestors,” added Jowarski.
Jowarski has no plans on retiring from her project and would love to see the younger generation get interested in keeping a family tree. If anyone would like to reach out to her about family questions or to know more about her work, you can email her at roxanne718@aol.com.
