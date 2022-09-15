Kelly Schroeder

Once a voter returns their absentee or mail ballot the ballot goes through several steps before election day and being counted.  As a reminder, ballots are returned to the Auditor’s office in a ballot secrecy envelope and then that envelope is placed in a signature envelope in which the voter and their witness complete.  This dual envelope system allows the ballot to be tracked to the voter; however, when the time comes for reviewing the actual ballots, they can be separated from their names to ensure a private ballot.  

