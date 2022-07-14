We are having a zine-making program at the library this month and the most common response we have been getting is, ‘what’s a zine?’ so I thought I’d share a bit of the history of zines - in hopes that you will then want to make one with us!
Zines originated in the 1930’s among science fiction fans. Originally called ‘fanzines,’ as opposed to magazines, the name was quickly shortened to ‘zines’ by fans and creators. I was surprised to learn that Ray Bradbury and Robert A. Heinlein created zines in the 1940’s. Zines were used to organize protests when the original Star Trek show was cancelled after only two seasons- protests that resulted in a third season!
Zines can be anything you want them to be, though historically they share some basic traits. They are generally built around a specific interest or fandom, they are self-published (this is done via a copy machine these days, but a mimeograph machine was used in the first forty years), and they often represent voices on the margins and are generally hyper-local. Voices on the margins include frustrated creatives who don’t want their only presence to be in the digital world or in mainstream media. Underground comics, the punk music scene, and in the 1990’s and 2000’s political zines have been common subjects. During the pandemic people began creating ‘quaranzines’ - documenting their experiences of the isolation and navigation of the quarantine and its challenges
Zines are adaptable to any level of skill. You can draw, use collage, copies of photos, something torn from a newspaper or magazine. You can focus on a political movement, use your zine as a form of activism, share your philosophy or your favorite bookstores ranked from one to ten. Use a zine to publish some of your grandma’s recipes, teach folks how to grow veggies, or share your song lyrics…anything. You have complete control over the appearance and the message, you don’t need editorial or artistic approval – it’s YOUR creation. Once the original is finished, photocopies are made and distributed, often by hand, to friends, family, fellow fans. Many university and some public libraries collect zines as a slice of social history.
Come to the Pine City Public Library on Tuesday, July 19 from 10-12 am and make a zine of your own. We will provide all of the supplies needed and can offer help if you have questions. We will make up to ten copies of your zine for you to distribute as you will. This program is open to teens and adults and, if there is enough interest, we can repeat the program on a weekday evening. Registration is required for this event either through our Events Calendar at www.ecrlib.org/events or by calling the library at 320-629-6403. We hope to see you there!
HEIDI ANDERSON-FERDINAND is the Pine City Public Library branch librarian.
