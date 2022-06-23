When most citizens think about elections, their minds think of their own experience: entering their polling place, signing in on the roster, receiving their ballot, voting on their ballot, inserting their ballot in the ballot box, and then receiving their “I Voted” sticker. However, the most recent election cycles have left some citizens saying “what happens behind the proverbial ‘elections curtain’; there must be more to this than what I see and I’m not sure I feel confident in it.”
I am hopeful during this 2022 election cycle I can give the voters of Pine County an “Elections 101” course on the topics voters often hear about and have further questions about through a series of articles. This first article will be very basic: What happens before an election? Other the topics will be those such as absentee voting, mail ballot voting, ballot boards, voter registration, election judges, voter fraud, vote tabulation, and official election results.
The absentee and mail voting period for the August 9, 2022 Primary Election begins June 24, 2022. With that, the Pine County Auditor-Treasurer office has been preparing for the November 8, 2022 election since early May, as the primary election is the starting point for that election.
First, the candidate filing period for those “primary eligible” races began May 17 and ended on May 31. Primary eligible races are typically the partisan races which need to narrow down the candidate field to a single candidate per political party for the general election. Additionally, some nonpartisan offices, such as county races are also primary eligible. Once the candidate filing period closed, ballot preparations began. In Pine County, for the primary election, there are actually 62 different ballots (they differ for each township/city and school district) that must be laid out, proofed, and printed, all according to state statute. Lastly, the office has been preparing for that June 24 “opening day” of absentee and mail voting. This involves assembling ballot packages, which on its face would seem simple, yet with 62 different ballots, several different ways to vote by mail or absentee, and registered/unregistered voters which are treated differently, it gets rather complicated and requires a lot of organization.
Kelly Schroeder is the Pine County Auditor-Treasurer.
