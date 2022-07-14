I will occasionally be looking at social media sites where I see people frequently asking for a recommendation of a service professional or place to eat. The question is usually followed by numerous suggestions with almost everyone saying that their recommendation is the best. It is very rare but sometimes all of the suggestions are for the same person/place.
When I read through the suggestions, I find myself comparing my experience with the person/place and wondering if they really are the best. I trust very little I read on social media; call me apprehensive if you will. In the end, it comes down to one person’s opinion and only a handful of responses.
What if the number of people expressing their opinion was more than a handful? Say, maybe 17,808. That sounds much more believable to me.
It’s time again for the 2022 Reader’s Choice Best of Pine County contest.
In May we asked you to nominate your favorite business or person in one of the over 100 categories. There were 1,095 nominations. We went through those nominations and chose those with the highest number to create a list of the top five to move on to the voting stage.
From July 13 to August 7, we ask you to go to www.pinecountynews.com/bestof and give these businesses or individuals your vote. Last year there were 17,808 votes. You don’t have to vote in all 100 categories but we hope you do. You can also vote more than once but only one time per day. We do have ways of making sure each voter is legitimate so voting is as fair and accurate as it can be. Voting is online only; no paper ballots are available.
Businesses and individuals were recently told that they had been nominated so you will also see some advertisements in our papers and on the online ballots from some encouraging you to vote for them.
The winners and two finalists for each category will be announced in print and online on October 6. We will also announce a $100 winner picked from those who nominated businesses or individuals back in May.
Contest winners receive a plaque and window cling for their business so please look for these when you patronize them. Maybe you have already seen some from previous year’s winners.
Have fun with this contest, learn about new places, and most importantly, support the local businesses who have worked so hard in the last year to be open to serving you. I know I have been to some places that were new to me because of seeing them as finalists in previous year’s contests.
Congratulations to all of the finalists in each of the contest and best of luck to you during the voting phase July 13- August 7.
Please vote!
Jeff Andres is the Publisher of the Pine City Pioneer and area Northstar Media.
