“And he said to them, ‘Come away by yourselves to a desolate place and rest a while.’ For many were coming and going, and they had no leisure even to eat.” Mark 6:31 (ESV)
A Tacoma, Washington newspaper once carried the story of Tattoo the basset hound. Tattoo didn’t intend to go for an evening run, but when his owner shut the dog’s leash in the car door and took off for a drive – with Tattoo still outside the vehicle, he had no choice. Motorcycle officer, Terry Filbert, noticed a passing vehicle with something running behind it. He commented that the poor basset hound was, “picking them up and putting them down as fast as he could.” He chased the car to a stop, and Tattoo was rescued. But not before the dog had reached a top speed of 25 miles per hour, falling and rolling over several times. Thankfully, Tattoo was not injured!
Sadly though, that is how many of us live our lives, “picking them up and putting them down” as fast as we can – rolling around and feeling dragged through life. Why? One reason is that we have forgotten how to rest!
Throughout human history, this was not the case. Our ancestors knew both the importance of hard work and deep rest. In the past, it was often customary to work hard for six days and then observe a “Sabbath Day” each week. This was not just a rhythm religious people practiced. It was a part of a collective understanding of what it meant to be healthy and to flourish as human beings.
In our frenetic culture today, with more demands on our time than ever, we have lost sight of this balance. It seems that, for many of us, the idea of work and rest are at complete odds. Could this be one of the reasons why so many are feeling worn out, or burned out, and why our bodies and minds seem to be giving out? We need to work for sure – but we also need to rest!
Ask a doctor, and they will tell you how important rest is for our overall health. Ask an athlete, and they will tell you how important rest is for our bodies. Ask a teacher, and they will tell you how important rest is for our education. Ask a business owner, and they will tell you how important rest is for our productivity. Ask a faith leader, and they will tell you how important rest is for our souls! We cannot deny it: we need rest to survive and flourish in this life!
The Bible verse above is from the Gospel of Mark, chapter 6. Jesus’ disciples were extremely busy and working hard at ministry. He sent them into the surrounding cities to teach His message and meet people’s needs. When the disciples returned from this busy time, Jesus knew they needed a time of rest, so He invited them to take a break and “rest a while.” Isn’t that beautiful?
No one knew the importance of hard work more than Jesus. His entire life was spent doing the work of God which culminated in Him taking our sins at the cross, so that we could know God and find eternal rest in Him. However, Jesus also knew that we can only be our most effective at our earthly work (whatever that may be) when we are careful to take the time to rest!
So, how can we find rest in a busy world? Let me mention a few simple points that have helped me. First and foremost, we must be intentional about taking time to rest. We actually have to work hard to rest! Make it a part of your rhythm of life. I personally take a “Sabbath Day” every Monday. Two, if we do the hard work of making time for rest, then we have to actually rest! If we must “do something,” do things which bring rest and peace to your heart and mind. For me, this is being in the beauty of God’s creation in some way. And finally, as American educator Thomas Palmer wrote in his “Teacher’s Manual” in 1840:
‘Tis a lesson you should heed,
Try, try again.
If at first you don’t succeed,
Try, try again.
Don’t give up, don’t be discouraged! Listen to Jesus and learn to “rest a while!”
Joel Preston is the senior pastor of Pine City Evangelical Free Church.
