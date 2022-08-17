Kielbasa and Sauerkraut Sheet Pan Dinner
3/4-pound (about 3 cups) fingerling potatoes, halved lengthwise
2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper
1 lb. smoked kielbasa, cut on the bias into eight 2-inch long pieces
1 c. prepared sauerkraut
1/4 tsp. caraway seed
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Turn up four edges of a large piece of foil to make a rectangular tray (about 12 by 5 inches) for the sauerkraut; set aside. On one side of the baking sheet, toss the potatoes with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil, and sprinkle with salt and pepper; spread the potatoes into an even layer. Place the kielbasa on the other side of the baking sheet, leaving an empty place in the center for the foil tray. Brush the kielbasa with the remaining olive oil. Roast until the potatoes are completely tender and browned, the sauerkraut is warmed through and the kielbasa is browned in spots, 15 minutes more. Divide sausage and vegetables between two plates and enjoy. Serves 2.
Sheet Pan Shrimp Scampi
1 med. summer squash, sliced on the diagonal into 1-inch slices
1 medium zucchini, sliced on the diagonal into 1-inch slices
2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
Salt and pepper
4 Tbsp. butter
1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
2 cloves garlic, grated
Zest of 1 lemon, plus lemon wedges, for serving
1/2 loaf French bread, split horizontally, then halved crosswise
1/4 c. grated Parmesan cheese
1-1/2 lbs. peeled and deveined shrimp tails removed
1/4 c. fresh parsley leaves, chopped
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Put the squash and zucchini on a baking sheet, drizzle with some olive oil and sprinkle salt and pepper. Roast until golden, about 15 minutes. Combine the butter, red pepper flakes, garlic, lemon zest, 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1/2 tsp. salt and a couple grinds of pepper. After the squash and zucchini have roasted for 15 minutes, remove the baking sheet and flip the vegetables, moving them to the center third of the baking sheet. Put the bread on one outer third of the baking sheet and the shrimp on the other. Slide the vegetables closer to the bread so that the shrimp is in a single, even layer. (This is to ensure even cooking.) Return to the oven and cook until the shrimp are cooked through and the bread is golden, 10 to 12 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley and serve with lemon wedges. Serves 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.