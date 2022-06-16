I usually prefer to write about humor, but lately the funny bone seems broken or buried so far under my permanent fleshly winter coat that it can’t find it’s way out. That leaves me wondering if I need to revisit the past when almost every day seemed like a comedy show.
Yes, for this column I did have to rob a memory from the past that I felt would offer a few chuckles.
I had not learned to navigate adulthood either efficiently or wisely in my early twenties, (not to say I do it correctly now). Yet I had been talked into a capital adventure involving gold mining in the Sierra Mountains of California. Had I not been so infatuated with a boy with less potential for adulthood than me, I would have seen the faulty promise of striking it rich.
It did not take long before eating pork and beans and cheap hot dogs and sleeping in a small camper lost its adventurous appeal. When gold nuggets the size of ground pepper and the quantity that filled half a thimble became the promised wealth from the boy who already failed making a living selling firewood, I knew it was time to pack my smelly socks and go home.
“One last exploration,” he pleaded.
“Okay,” I said, “but that’s it.”
The boy had found a hole in the ground that had been part of an entrance to an old mine. He tied a rope around my waist, handed me a lit candle and encouraged me to go down the hole and see what treasures I might find. I asked the boy, “What if the candle goes out?” He said that meant there was no air in the chamber. And by the way, why was I the one going down the hole, I was told because I could fit, he could not.
I was a whole lot skinner in my early twenties and even then had to wiggle through the hole and hope there were no angry critters waiting my arrival. If there was treasure down there, then I was keeping it all. I would buy myself a new car and a new boyfriend.
Unfortunately, the chamber was as empty as my head, nothing to show for my willingness to please someone who was already babbling on about there being good money in raising hogs. Which by the way, he wanted me to help take care of while he decided to investigate also raising cattle.
Tami Riedeman is a staff writer and ad salesperson for the Pine City Pioneer.
