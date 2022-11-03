Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a small bowl combine cream cheese, brown sugar and maple flavoring. Combine flour, sugar, nuts, baking soda and salt in a large bowl. Mix eggs, pumpkin, evaporated milk, oil and maple flavoring in medium bowl. Add second mixture to dry ingredients. Blend into 12 paper-lined cupcake tins, spoon 1 heaping teaspoon of cream cheese mixture into middle of batter mix in each cup. Batter should make 12 muffins. Sprinkle nut mixture over top. Bake in 400-degree oven on middle shelf, 20 minutes, or until muffins test done (insert toothpick). Cool in pan 5 minutes. Serve warm.
Pumpkin Pie Squares
1 c. all-purpose flour
1/2 c. long-cooking oats, uncooked
1 c. brown sugar, packed and divided
1/2 c. plus 2 Tbsp. butter, softened and divided
2 cans (15-oz.) pumpkin
2 cans (12-oz.) evaporated milk
4 eggs, beaten
1-1/2 c. sugar
1 Tbsp. cornstarch
2 tsp. cinnamon
1 tsp. ground ginger
1/2 tsp. ground cloves
1 tsp. salt
1/2 c. chopped pecans
Combine flour, oats, 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup butter until crumbly. Press into a greased 9x13-inch baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Blend pumpkin, evaporated milk, eggs, sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon, ginger, cloves and salt in bowl until smooth; pour over crust. Bake for 45 minutes or until set. Combine pecans with remaining brown sugar and butter; sprinkle over top. Bake for 15 additional minutes. Cool, then chill. Makes 24 servings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.