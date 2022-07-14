Blueberry French Toast
12 slices day-old white bread, crusts removed
2 (8 oz. pkgs.) cream cheese
1 c. fresh or frozen blueberries
12 eggs
2 c. milk
1/2 c. maple syrup
Sauce:
1 c. sugar
2 Tbsp. cornstarch
1 c. water
1 c. fresh or frozen blueberries
1 Tbsp. lemon juice
1 Tbsp. butter
Cut bread into 1-inch cubes. Place half of it in 9x13-inch greased baking dish. Cut cream cheese into 1-inch cubes, place over bread. Top with blueberries and remaining bread. In a large bowl, beat eggs. Add milk and syrup. Mix well. Pour over bread mixture. Cover. Chill 8 hours or overnight. Remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Uncover: bake 25 to 30 minutes more, until golden brown and center is set. Yields 6 to 8 servings. Sauce: in saucepan, combine sugar and cornstarch. Add water. Boil over medium heat 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Add blueberries, reduce heat and simmer 8 to 10 minutes, until berries burst. Remove from heat, add lemon juice and butter. Stir until melted. Serve over French toast. Yields 1-3/4 cups.
Old-Fashioned Blueberry Dumplings
1 c. all-purpose flour
1 Tbsp. sugar, plus
1-1/2 c. sugar
1 tsp. baking powder
1 pinch salt
1/2 c. butter, softened
1/4 c. milk
1-quart fresh blueberries
2 c. water
Vanilla ice cream or fresh cream for serving
Stir flour, 1 tablespoon sugar, baking powder, and salt together. Cut butter into dry ingredients, using a pastry cutter or fork. Add milk to form dough. Set dumpling dough aside. In a large saucepan, combine berries, 1-1/2 cups sugar, and water and bring to a boil. Drop dumplings into hot boiling berries by the tablespoonful. Cover pot, reduce heat to low, and cook slowly for 20 to 30 minutes. Do not remove the lid before 20 minutes has passed, and do not stir dumplings. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream or fresh cream.
Blueberry Pie
3/4 c. white sugar
3 Tbsp. cornstarch
1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
1/4 tsp. salt
4 c. fresh blueberries
1 pkg. double-crust pie pastry
1 Tbsp. butter
Set oven rack to the lowest position and preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Mix sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon, and salt and sprinkle over blueberries. Line a pie dish with one pie crust. Pour berry mixture into the crust and dot with butter. Place second crust on top and crimp and flute the edges. Or cut into 3/4 -inch wide strips and weave a lattice top crust. Bake pie on the lowest oven rack until filling is bubbling and crust is golden brown, about 50 minutes. Serves 8.
