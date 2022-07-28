Fajitas in a Grill Basket
1 tsp. cumin
1 tsp. dried oregano
1 tsp. smoked paprika
1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper
Kosher salt
2 lbs. steak, sliced in 1-inch strips
3 Tbsp. olive oil
3 bell peppers, sliced into 1-inch strips
1 yellow onion, sliced into rounds
2 chicken breasts (6 to 8 oz. each) sliced into 1-inch strips
Ten to twelve 8-inch flour tortillas
Toppings: sour cream, shredded Cheddar, salsa, hot sauce, cilantro, sliced avocado, and lime wedges.
Prepare grill for medium-high heat. Place a grill basket on a baking sheet. Mix together the cumin, oregano, smoked paprika, cayenne and 2 teaspoons salt in a small bowl. Add the steak to a large bowl and drizzle with 1 tablespoon of oil. Sprinkle with 1/3 of the spice blend and toss to coat. Pour steak in 1/3 of the basket. Repeat with the peppers and onions. Place in center third of basket then the chicken, arranging it on the remaining empty side of the grill basket; try to keep the rows separate. Close and secure the basket and put on grill and let cook flipping once, until everything starts to brown and caramelize. Chicken temperature should reach 165 degrees, 4 to 6 minutes per side. Remove from grill, place on a clean baking sheet, open basket, let it rest 5 to 10 minutes. Grill the tortillas until they start to char slightly, about 30 seconds per side. Serve with toppings. Yields 4 to 6 servings.
Grilled Zucchini with Lemon Salt
6 medium Zucchini
1/4 c. olive oil
Kosher salt
Freshly ground pepper
Grated zest of 3 lemons (3 Tbsp.)
Juice from 2 lemons
Cut off the tops and bottoms of zucchini and quarter them lengthwise. Place in a large resealable plastic bag (or 2 regular sized bags.) Drizzle in the olive oil, 1 teaspoon of salt, 1 teaspoon pepper, 1 tablespoon lemon zest and the lemon juice. Seal the bag and move the zucchini around so it is all coated. Let it marinate for 20 minutes. Preheat the grill to medium. Grill the zucchini, turning until nice and tender, about 12-15 minutes. Don’t let it burn. Plate it as it gets done. Place the remaining lemon zest on a cutting board and sprinkle with 1 tablespoon salt on top. Use a knife to chop the salt and zest together. Add more salt if needed. Sprinkle the lemon salt all over the grilled zucchini.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.