Strawberry Fruit Salad with Rhubarb Simple Syrup
Rhubarb Simple Syrup:
1 c. granulated sugar
2 c. chopped rhubarb
1/4 tsp. salt
Strawberry Fruit Salad:
2 c. strawberries, quartered
1 c. blackberries, halved
1 Tbsp. chopped fresh basil
1 Tbsp. chopped fresh mint
For the rhubarb simple syrup: Put the sugar in a small saucepan with 1 cup water. Cook over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until the sugar starts to dissolve, about 5 minutes. Once it reaches simmer, add rhubarb and reduce heat to medium low. Cook, stirring occasionally, until rhubarb is softened and the syrup turns light pink, about 25 minutes. Set the rhubarb syrup aside until thickened, about 30 minutes. To serve put the strawberries and blackberries in a serving bowl and drizzle generously with the rhubarb syrup. Top with the cooked rhubarb. Sprinkle with basil or mint. Makes 4 servings.
Mediterranean Pasta Salad
Salad
12 oz. pasta
1 c. halved grape tomatoes
1 c. sliced and quartered cucumbers
1/4 c. thinly sliced red onion
1 c. baby spinach
1/2 c. sliced pitted green olives
1/2 c. sliced pitted black olives
1/2 c. crumbled feta cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
3/4 c. Greek salad dressing
Greek Salad Dressing:
1/2 c. olive oil
1/2 c. red wine vinegar
1 large clove minced garlic
2 tsp. Dijon mustard
2 tsp. dried oregano
2 tsp. dried thyme
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. fresh cracked pepper
To a pot of salted boiling water, add the pasta and cook until al dente. Drain and rinse with cold water. Add pasta, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, spinach, and olives to a large bowl. For dressing: Add all ingredients to a bowl or a jar with a lid and whisk/shake until blended. Drizzle on about 1/2 cup of Greek salad dressing and toss all ingredients. Add feta cheese and more dressing plus salt and pepper if desired and toss until just combined. Serve immediately. Makes 10 serving.
