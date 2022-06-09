“How beautiful are the feet of those who bring good news.” ~Romans 10:15
Lord knows, we could all use some good news, nowadays. Between the reports of horrific mass shootings at churches, grocery stores and elementary schools to the devastating storms that ripped through Pine County last month, we could all use some good news. There is a saying attributed to Mr. Rogers: “Look for the helpers, for there will always be people who are helping.” Maybe that’s what Paul meant in his letter to the Romans, quoting Isaiah 52:7. There’s just something beautiful about the feet of those who show up or speak up, at just the right time.
That certainly was true in this neck of the woods when severe weather blew through last month. I heard many stories about people helping people remove downed trees, repair damaged homes, and clean up docks and boats that were tossed by the wind. You know who you are. You who lend a helping hand and, in so doing, share a little good news. You’re the ones who go, and go, and keep on going when the-going-gets-tough. Here’s the deal, though: even helpers need a little help. Those feet that bring good news? Prop ‘em up for a spell. Let ‘em rest, for goodness sake! Those tired dogs will need to jump back into action soon enough. Why not give a little rest for the weary? I’m reminded of a quote from Bianca Sparacino, in her book A Gentle Reminder:
Remember – even the strongest souls get exhausted. The strongest human beings, the ones who laugh the loudest and hope the hardest, the ones who are always there for others – those souls often need people there for them. So, please – check on your kind friends. Check on the people in your life who are tender, the ones who are always open to give so much of who they are for those who need it. Check on the people in your life who love with every ounce of their being, who feel deeply and care deeply, and try to fix and mend and make sure that those around them are okay. Please, just check on the people in your life who are brave, who are soft for this world. Check on the people in your life who protect others at all costs – because those souls need protecting, too. Those souls need to be reminded that they deserve the love they keep giving to everyone else.
Did anyone ever tell you that you have beautiful feet, you kind soul, you? Don’t ever doubt that you deserve a little good news, too – for all the ways your feet keep bringing it to everyone else.
John Stiles is the pastor of Our Redeemer Church.
