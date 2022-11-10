In September, the Pine County Board of Commissioners, along with the other counties, cities and school districts across the state, adopted preliminary property tax levies and certified them to the county auditor of each county.
The county auditors use this preliminary levy amount to create the parcel specific estimate of property taxes payable for the following year which will be mailed at the end of November to each property owner. This notice is called the Truth in Taxation notice and includes the date and time of the public hearing on the budget. Pine County’s public hearing is December 8, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., at the courthouse.
Managing the county budget is a year-round process and the commissioners can be working in three separate budget years as is evident from the meetings over the last several weeks. The board adopted the preliminary 2023 levy (September 20), received the 2021 annual audit (October 4), reviewed the third quarter 2022 budget report (October 18) and will conduct another 2023 budget meeting in November.
Despite the year-round nature of managing the budget, the formal 2023 budget began in August.
Department heads meet with commissioners to present the department’s budget request for the upcoming year. After the initial requests, the budget was about $1.6 million out of balance.
Commissioners worked to close the gap though a combination of cuts (about $500,000), use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds (about $600,000), and a proposed levy increase (about $600,000). The proposed levy increase translates into a 3% increase over the 2022 property tax levy.
The total 2023 preliminary budget is about $55 million divided among the 10 budgeted funds:
1) General (Revenue)
2) Health and Human Services
3) Public Works (Highway)
4) Jail Construction Bond
5) Courthouse Construction Bond
6) North Pine Government Center Bond
7) Resource Development (Land & Forestry)
8) Building Maintenance
9) Technology Equipment
10) Elections
The General Fund accounts for about 38% of total spending and pays for most general county services such as the sheriff’s and attorney’s offices, recording, assessing, planning & zoning, veterans services, and administration. The Health and Human Services Fund accounts for about 22% of total spending and pays for child protection, adult mental health, income maintenance, and public health. The Highway Fund accounts for about 33% of total spending and pays for the design, construction, and maintenance of county roads, and snow and ice control. Debt is 4.5% of expenditures. The remaining four funds account for the remaining 2.5% of spending.
The largest single category of expenditures is salaries and benefits for the 300 county employees.
The amount for 2023 is just over $27 million. Road and bridge construction costs are next at $12 million, followed by debt at $2.5 million. Rounding out the top five spending categories are out-of-home placement costs at $1.5 million and vehicles and equipment at $670,000. These five categories represent over 80% of the total budget.
The only new position in the 2023 budget is a deputy sheriff position. The assistant veterans services officer position is proposed to go from part-time to full-time, but this increase is offset by a reduction from full-time to part-time of another position in social services.
The actual property tax you pay is based on three factors: 1) the value of your property established by the county assessor; 2) the tax classification rate for your type of property set by state law; and 3) the amount of the property tax levy set by the local government.
Of the three numbers, the tax classification rate is generally the same from year to year. The other two numbers – property value and tax levy, generally change every year.
Everyone knows that property values, especially values for homes, have been soaring in recent years. For example, the average home value in Pine County, used to calculate the taxes payable in 2023, increased nearly 19%, while commercial property values only increased about 2%.
Based on the county’s preliminary levy of a 3% increase, if you have a home, your property taxes are likely to increase, while if you own a business your property taxes are likely to decrease – at least for the county portion. Your actual change will depend on a number of factors including your market value change and any improvements made to the property.
The county board will consider the final budget and levy at the December 20 regular county board meeting.
David Minke is the Pine County administrator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.