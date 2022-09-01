Hello Pine City! Hope you are enjoying these beautiful days as summer turns to fall.
It has been a great summer in our city. It’s wonderful to see our existing businesses flourishing, and new retail businesses and restaurants added to the mix. We welcome all our new business owners, and wish them success for many years to come. Construction continues on the 100-room Timber Pines Senior Community on Northridge Drive, and when that opens up in the spring of 2023, it’s going to be a game-changer for Pine City.
Your city council and city staff are putting together the priority items for next year’s budget. My goals for Pine City include better roads and building a strong financial base for our city’s future. I’ve been personally reaching out to regional businesses and inviting them to take a look at the opportunities awaiting them in Pine City. Our city also needs a hotel, and I’m going to continue pursuing this until it becomes a reality.
We were proud to accept the League of Minnesota Cities’ “City of Excellence” award for the Hilltop Recreation Area project. The League recently released a video celebrating that project, and the community collaboration that made it possible. You can find that video by going to YouTube and searching “2022 City of Excellence Award: City of Pine City.” The work that has been done so far is impressive, and when it’s done, it will be something that generations of future Pine City residents will be able to enjoy.
I attended Pine City’s Community Action Plan presentation night, and am glad to report that the volunteers involved in that project have developed some outstanding ideas for Pine City’s future. You could tell that a lot of hard work and thought went into these proposals, and I want to thank each and every one of those volunteers for their time and effort. Pine City thrives because of its volunteers, and I’m looking forward to seeing even more of our community members get involved in our projects and committees as we move ahead.
On a personal note, I’d like to thank everyone who has been so supportive as I get back on my feet – literally – after my bout with COVID and stroke. I don’t want to dwell on this, but I feel lucky and blessed, grateful to everyone that has cared about us, and glad to have the opportunity to continue to serve you as mayor. I’m excited for what comes next. Talk to you soon.
Carl Pederson is the mayor of Pine City.
