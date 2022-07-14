“Growth Happens Here” is a slogan at Living Hope Christian Center that I chose for a variety of reasons. Most importantly, it isn’t just a numerical thought alone, it’s about the kind of seeds and soil I know God wishes to develop in my Church and community.
I’m 32 years old, I have 3 children ages 5 and under, I’ve lived in Pine City now for just under 4 years, and I’ve been thinking a lot about how I’m raising my kids in this culture. I’ve been thinking a lot about what seeds I should allow to be planted in them, and what kind of soil I’m creating for them to live and grow in.
I live in town, but this year, I decided to do a raised bed for some gardening. I got myself some good soil, a raised bed frame and some seeds. I admit, it’s been a few years since I’d done much of this. I looked over my tiny lawn and found the place with the right sunlight for what I wanted to grow, filled the frame and planted the seeds. Something I forgot is how much attention a baby plant needs. Almost immediately, there was weeding to be done. No rain and a dry week meant I needed to be on top of watering regularly and enough. The trees around quickly started growing up subsequently blocking out the light and needed to be trimmed back. A woodchuck began plotting his destruction by chewing the fence around. I started remembering that good gardening is a lot of work, but it does in fact, work. In another month or so, I will receive a good harvest for my efforts. Everything I planted will be mature and produce a worthy crop.
The Lord Jesus wants us to work the soil of culture for our children, specifically your in-home culture. He wants us to protect them, to care for them and plan ahead for healthy growth in their future. In order to do that, sometimes we need to let God work on us first. God knows that if we Grow His Kingdom in children, they will in-turn work the soil further for their children. It takes a lot of work, but it does in fact, work.
The passage that led me to today’s writing was Luke 8 where Jesus shares the parable of the seed sower. It’s an attention-getting story that will help you think about what kind of soil your heart has, and the soil you are potentially raising your children in, too!
ANDREW SHAW is the pastor of Living Hope Christian Center.
