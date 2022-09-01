US Senator Amy Klobuchar

When our servicemembers signed up to sacrifice and defend our nation, there was no waiting line. And when they come home, there shouldn’t be a waiting line to access the care they need. I have always believed that when we ask our young men and women to fight for our nation, we make a promise to take care of them when they return home. 

