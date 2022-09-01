Fall Bazaar Chicken Huntington
3 c. cooked chicken
2 c. macaroni
1 c. chicken broth
1 can cream of mushroom soup
4 Tbsp. butter
4 Tbsp. flour
1 c. celery, cut-up very fine
2 c. Velveeta cheese, cut in small cubes
Pimento to taste (optional)
Salt and pepper, to taste
Crushed potato chips
Melt butter. Add flour and mix. Add broth and soup. Bring to a simmer. Place chicken, macaroni, celery, and cheese in a 9x13-inch pan. Cover with sauce, if dry, add more broth. Cover with potato chips. Bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour. This recipe was served at a fall bazaar in Jamestown, N.D. for many years.
Sheet Pan Chicken Parmesan
3 Tbsp. oil, divided
1/2 c. all-purpose flour
2 large eggs
1 tsp. granulated garlic
Salt and pepper
2 c. panko bread crumbs
1/3 c. plus 2 Tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese
4 (5 oz.) boneless, skinless chicken breasts, each split in half crosswise, making 8 cutlets
2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice
1 c. marinara sauce
4 oz. grated mozzarella cheese
Chopped parsley, garnish
Arrange oven racks so 1 is 6-in. from the broiler and heat oven to 450 degrees. Rub a large rimmed baking sheet with 1 Tbsp. of oil. Place flour in a shallow bowl. In second shallow bowl, beat together the eggs, garlic, 2 Tbsp. water, and 3/4 Tbsp. salt. In third bowl, combine panko bread crumbs with 1/3 cup Parmesan, then toss with remaining 2 Tbsp. oil. Toss chicken in lemon juice. Dip chicken in flour, then egg mixture (let the excess drip off), then panko mixture, patting to help it stick on; place on baking sheet. Roast until chicken is golden brown and cooked through, 12 to 18 minutes. Heat broiler now. Spoon marinara sauce over chicken and sprinkle with mozzarella and remaining 2 Tbsp. Parmesan. Broil on top rack until cheese has melted and turned golden brown in spots, 3 to 4 minutes only. Garnish with parsley. Serves 4.
