August marks the 55th wedding anniversary for Kathy and I. Talking with friends, it was suggested we spend a couple days at Naniboujou Lodge on Lake Superior north of Grand Marais.
It was built in the early 1920s with a limited membership of 1,000 people of wealth. “Black Tuesday” in the 1929 depression changed all that.
This facility of peaceful elegance has been owned by Tim and Nancy Ramey for the last 35 years.
The Great Hall has a rock fireplace which stands at one end of the 30 x 80 foot dining room. It was decorated in designs of the Cree Indians and has never been repainted.
When you are at this beautiful lodge without cell phone service or TV, you have a choice to go out on the walking trails through the woods or walk along the Brule River to enjoy three different falls, one of which is Devil’s Kettle Falls.
Another choice is to sit back with a good book or visit with people.
It was in this process of visiting that we met brothers Brent and Brian Bohne and their wives, who grew up on Lake Peltier in Centerville, Minnesota, and attended the Centennial School District.
Brent is a Bethel University graduate and for the last ten years has been the senior political advisor to NATO at the Allied Air Command at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
Brian graduated from the University of Northwestern - St. Paul and then was on the faculty and a soccer coach. He had the privilege of taking their soccer team to Ukraine (1989-90) and bringing the Ukraine players back for a visit here in Minnesota.
This is just another example that the world is small and it doesn’t take much conversation to uncover a connection.
Another recommended stop for an overnight which proved fascinating and comfortable was the Northernrail Traincar Inn north of Two Harbors owned by Jeff and Cyndi Ryder. It proved to be a good spot, especially for someone who loves trains as I do.
Guns don’t kill. People do.
Every time our nation’s leaders propose new laws and regulations dealing with guns, the sale of guns increases dramatically.
Some people hate guns, but there are many others who enjoy hunting and follow the laws and regulations.
Gun safety training has been continuing for a long time. It is a wonderful way to teach young people how to use guns properly.
I don’t think many of the laws that have been proposed for gun control will stop the crime of killing people.
The Second Amendment provides our right to self-defense, but many of the politicians in Washington don’t believe in our right to protect our own life and the lives of those we love.
Remember, we are only free when we have a right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. That is backed up by our right to keep and bear arms.
Who caused what?
The government, by raising interest rates, is trying to get inflation down to 2%. It seems impossible from my point of view and here is why: the UPS drivers negotiated and signed a new union contract for the next five years.
The bottom line is that the average salary package for a driver is $170,000 a year. That number includes insurance and all the other benefits they receive.
If this is an indication of how wages are going to be moving, it will be very hard to get inflation down to 2% like the government wants.
The cost of living now is driving these wage rates. That in turn drives the cost of goods.
If we are going to have workers, it is going to cost and there is a big shortage of qualified workers. They have every right to expect wages to keep pace with the cost of goods and services.
Also, the UPS workers have negotiated air conditioning for their trucks. Probably another good benefit for those long hot days, especially in those Southern states.
Keep an eye in September on how the United Auto Workers end up with their negotiations. It will tell more of the inflation story.
Gene Johnson is the Publisher Emeritus for Northstar Media.
