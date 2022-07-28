George Johnson

Growing up in the 1950’s and 60’s, somewhere between the ages of 8 and 14, we were active all summer long. Mornings brought summer baseball. Peewees, midgets-- whatever terms they used to divide us into age groups, we practiced weekdays, with games on Tuesdays. Many afternoons were spent at the beach, either swimming or sitting on the stairs “bsing” and wondering why the older guys were hanging around the girls in the lifeguard tower. We maintained a firm belief that all girls had cooties, so we wisely avoided them.

