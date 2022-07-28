Growing up in the 1950’s and 60’s, somewhere between the ages of 8 and 14, we were active all summer long. Mornings brought summer baseball. Peewees, midgets-- whatever terms they used to divide us into age groups, we practiced weekdays, with games on Tuesdays. Many afternoons were spent at the beach, either swimming or sitting on the stairs “bsing” and wondering why the older guys were hanging around the girls in the lifeguard tower. We maintained a firm belief that all girls had cooties, so we wisely avoided them.
If the weather was cool, we dug some worms and headed around the lake to our favorite fishing hole. Lots of perch and crappies. Six o’clock and it was home for supper. The whole family, all 16 of us, sat down together and enjoyed whatever delicious meal my mom concocted; the exception was liver and onions. Once a week, without fail – liver and onions. It was supposed to be good for you, but it was hard to swallow when you plugged your nose and held your breath. After supper, it was outside to play with the neighborhood gang.
Tin can alley, SPUD, Red Rover, or our favorite, softball in the street. Home plate a pothole in the street; first base was a tree. Second base was sometimes hard to find, because it was a flattened piece of tin that moved when the wind blew or when cars drove by too fast. Third base was a stump of a tree. Everybody used the same bat because we only had one, and all were welcome—guys, girls, young and old. For the little kids, the pitcher would move up closer and throw soft stuff. No matter how hard they hit the ball, the little ones somehow always ended up rounding the bases. No one had the heart to tell them when they were out. Most of the drivers in the neighborhood avoided the street so as not to interrupt the game. Clarence, the local cop, who also owned a grocery store in town, used to park at the nearest intersection and watch us play.
When the baseball season ended, the rubber gun season started in full force. We used scraps of wood or broken hockey sticks and clothespins to make the guns. Then we would visit Al at the gas station for old inner tubes. He always saved some for us. If you were really lucky, you got the red rubber tubes because they shot further and hurt a little more. We cut the tubes into strips, tied a knot in them, and hid, waiting for an unsuspecting victim to come by. From the cover of bushes, trees, porches, or stone walls, you could ambush anyone – except for big kids, adults, and Clarence the cop. Some days we would divide up into teams and head across the street to the park. You planned your strategy and attacked or retreated as needed until everyone on your team was hit, or you shot everyone on the opposing team. It was all fun until the Casey boys, whose dad was a carpenter, built a rubber gun out of 2 x 4’s. They had 8 clothes pins attached and could fire 8 red rubber “bullets’’ at once. We would attack them after they fired because it took them so long to reload and the gun was too heavy for them to make a fast getaway. And they were lousy shots, anyway. The whistle blew at 9 sharp, and that ended all activity immediately. We all headed home to bed, tired but definitely blessed by active summer days.
Living in our 70’s, we tend to look at life a little differently. Clarence is long gone, and we can hardly stay up long enough to hear the 9 o’clock whistle. Almost too old for rubber guns and fast moving games, we have slowed down from the activities of youth and spend more time being amazed by the beauty and wonder of God’s creation--a lake, a deer, a bumblebee, six-year-old twin grandchildren at their first wedding dance, kids who shoot their best round of trap ever, a spouse without cooties, any meal that is not liver and onions, grandkids learning how to swim and fish, fishing with old friends, holding hands with a life partner, smiling adult kids who are so giving to others and say “Love you” instead of goodbye, friends and family who share our joy in life, a nice summer day.
As a youngster, summer days were filled with friends and family and enjoying an active life. As an oldster, summer days are filled with a deeper joy and appreciation of so many blessings that summer brings.
GEORGE AP JOHNSON is a Veteran and retired Pine City High School principal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.