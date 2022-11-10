Greetings from Pine City Schools. I often think about the quote from Gretchen Rubin, “The days are long but the years are short.” It is already November – time does indeed fly. In the education system, it is important to take a moment to “stop and smell the roses.” Here are a few of the moments I would like to share.
Celebrating achievement: Last week, it was a fantastic scene. The high school band was playing celebration music while the students and staff filled the hallways to cheer and celebrate sending off our student-athletes on their way to compete at the state-level tournaments.
Celebrating learning: In a similar event at the elementary school, the kindergarten team hosted a letter parade. The big kids lined the hallways and cheered while the nervous, proud and excited kindergartners paraded through the building showing off time dedicated to learning their letters.
Partnerships: Recently, the four Pine County school district superintendents and several board members, Pine County staff, Pine County commissioners, sheriff department, and Pine Technical and Community College met for a joint Pine County meeting to debrief on the success stories, barriers and opportunities for our agencies to work together for the success of our students and community members. Teams left energized and hopeful.
Collaboration: Last week, I was able to attend a collaboration hosted by PTCC for the early childhood education advisory meeting. Twenty six individuals were included to collaborate on the founding years of education – early childhood. You may ask, why so many people? It takes a village. Pine City High School teaches a class through PTCC for early childhood development. The students in this class have observations in the Pine City Schools early childhood department. Similarly, the students in the early childhood program at PTCC often complete their practicum hours at the Pine City Schools early childhood program. The intertwining of programs is simply amazing.
Student voice: Over the past month, a group of students met several times with a leadership team after indicating they would like a change to the student handbook. It was amazing to see the PowerPoint created by a seventh grader outlining the need for an updated policy. It took my breath away to hear the in-depth, calm, and solution-oriented discussion between students and staff.
It is truly a great day to be a Dragon!
Cindy Stolp is the superintendent for Pine City Schools.
