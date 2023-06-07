I’ve written about Minnie in the past. She’s our “pandemic puppy” of sorts who happens to be born on Valentine’s Day. She’s a Newfoundland/great pyrenees/golden retriever mix. But we soon found out she acts mostly like a golden retriever and doesn’t act like the other breeds at all.
She’s pretty wild, leaps over the couch like a deer and steals my socks. But the snuggles are endless and she has chosen my husband as her “person” and is on his lap every night. I suppose she knows who didn’t want her originally.
It was a struggle to talk the husband into getting her. After our last big dog died, he had enough of large dogs and was happy to be down to just our 12-year-old shih tzu/lhasa apso mix and our son’s 13-year-old adopted cat that we took in for him since his roommate has allergies.
But we’ve had a few burglars in the neighborhood, and not of the sock stealing kind. One was even bold enough to steal a trailer from our retired state trooper’s yard in broad daylight. Another stole a Fed Ex package right off the doorstep of our next door neighbor’s house. To be fair, our other neighbor caught Minnie stealing his Fed Ex package from their doorstep on his surveillance camera. But we don’t count that kind of thievery. Minnie carried the package right to us, and we were able to return it. It did make a great video to share on social media though.
So I was able to talk the husband into purchasing Minnie using the burglar pitch, but it turns out that goldens aren’t great as watch dogs. One website says that they’re more likely to show an intruder where the treats are than send them running. She has a good bark though!
Last fall, to keep Minnie from stealing anymore packages or harassing the neighbor’s beagle, we bought a collar called “Halo” which uses GPS instead of a circular radar because of our oddly shaped lot. The training for this collar was pretty intense with a week spent on getting Minnie used to the collar, a couple weeks of indoor whistle/beacon training and a couple weeks of outdoor training.
It got cold pretty fast last fall and outdoor training didn’t sound like much fun, so we spent the winter with her pacing around the house, wanting to get out to run and chewing up a number of shoes and pillows.
Minnie can’t be trusted off the leash. The minute she gets free, she bolts away and there is no looking back. Until she’s tired and hungry of course, then she comes home.
I read that goldens need about an hour of exercise per day, and Minnie definitely wasn’t getting that in the winter. So we were thankful for spring to come and to test out the collar once again.
Another couple weeks were spent going through the training program, but while out walking Minnie, I told our neighbor the collar still wasn’t working well and keeping her in the boundaries. He said the collar may need to be a little tighter.
I brought Minnie home and decided to give it a try and tighten up the collar a bit. Still able to fit a couple fingers underneath the collar, I secured it.
In about 20 minutes, Minnie was trained. It was a miracle. I tested the collar by throwing a dead fish over the boundary. Amazingly, she didn’t go after it. Then I threw a volleyball into the neighbor’s yard, and she didn’t go after that!
So thanks to Halo, our neighbor’s advice and my husband’s patience, Minnie has been tamed and is free to run inside the boundaries of our lot – and seems to be living her best dog life now.
