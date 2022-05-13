The oddities of life, we all experience them. They may include the humorous, the frustrating and the miserable. Oddities make us scratch our heads and cause us to question people with a roll of our eyes.
What is an oddity? Are the events related to them unusual or just human mishaps?
I thought it odd that a stranger called at work just to ask if I was having a good day, no other reason. Of course, my suspicious mind wondered if he was recording my voice for some unethical reason, but maybe he really was just trying to spread a bit of kindness in the world. The incident was still odd.
An oddity, or more likely, a foolish oversight on my part, was the changing of lightbulbs in my home office. Unwilling to go outside in the rain and get the ladder from the shed, I decided to use the household step stool. Barely able to reach the ceiling fixture, I nonetheless managed to replace one of the lightbulbs.
About that time, I nearly lost my balance and grabbed at the light fixture to steady myself. Some part of the fixture shifted, and I was sure I had broken the whole thing. When I turned the light switch on, the light did not come on.
“Great,” I thought, “something else for the hubby to fix.” Later that day, he saw the note I had written about a broken light fixture. After checking the fixture and the breaker, he discovered the problem was that the lightbulb I had screwed in was crooked. Yes, after all that, it was just me unable to screw in a lightbulb.
Then there was the conversation with my husband about kite flying. I mentioned it would be fun when the grandkids come to visit to take them kite flying. Hubby said no and that their attention span is only long enough to get the kite in the air then hand it over to us while they run away to something else.
I asked him if he did much kite flying as a kid. “Yes,” he said, “when we ran out of kite string, we tied the kite to a fishing pole.” I thought the idea was rather clever until I tried to visualize casting the kite to get it flying in the wind. Reeling the kite in might not be too bad but trying to run and cast at the same time, I don’t think so. Visualizing this happening is definitely an oddity.
I believe the world needs oddities to keep it fresh, interesting, and guessing what will happen next.
Tami Riedeman is the Pioneer ad salesperson and staff writer.
