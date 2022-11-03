“For I am not ashamed of the gospel, for it is the power of God for salvation to everyone who believes, to the Jew first and also to the Greek.” Romans 1:16 (ESV)
As a Pastor, I get asked a lot of questions. In the course of a week, I could be asked everything from, “What does the Bible say about this…[insert current hot button issue]?” to “When will Jesus come back?” to “Why did God allow this to happen to me?” For many questions, there are no easy answers. In 2010, when I candidated to be pastor here in Pine City, I was also asked a lot of questions by the pastoral search team. One question stands out among the others. I was asked, “What is the gospel?” What a great question!
The word “gospel” simply means “good news.” In ancient times, it could describe any good news, but Jesus and his Apostles adopted the word to describe the message of salvation. So, what is the gospel? Let me sum it up in four points.
First, the gospel tells us that we are God’s special creation! God created us in his own image. We may not know exactly all that means, but we do know that it teaches us all human life is inherently valuable! The Bible says, “Know that the LORD, he is God! It is he who made us, and we are his; we are his people, and the sheep of his pasture” (Psalm 100:3). Many religions in the world ask you to work hard to become something special, but the gospel teaches you are something special! Every person has value because God made us!
Think about it this way. My mother is not a doctor, nor does she play one on TV. But, when I was a child, she diagnosed me with a severe medical condition called hypochondriasis. If you don’t know what that means, it means that I was a huge hypochondriac! If you still don’t know what that means – it means that I exaggerated a lot about being sick. I faked it often. Sometimes I got away with it, and she let me stay home; however, most of the time, she sent me to school regardless of what I complained about. On those days, I would often tell my teacher I was sick to get sent to the nurse. I couldn’t fool her either! I never said I was a good hypochondriac! Because I was there so much, one thing that is burned into my brain from the Erial Elementary nurse’s office is a sign on the wall which read, “I know I’m somebody, ‘cause God don’t make no junk!”
That may not be good grammar, but it is great theology! No one is a mistake! We all have value because God made us in his image! By the way, I was miraculously healed of hypochondriasis when I learned as a teenager that I could get arrested for skipping school. But even a boy who exaggerated all the time has worth because of being created in God’s image!
Sadly, the second part of the gospel message is that we are broken by sin. Sin broke us completely. And because we are so thoroughly broken, we all reject God. The Bible says, “All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned – every one – to his own way” (Isaiah 53:6). The question is, “How do we fix that?”
We can’t! So, God sent Jesus to save us! God in love sent his only Son as the perfect sacrifice for our sins. Jesus lived for us the perfect life we could never live. Jesus died for us the guilty death we deserved to die. Jesus is our substitute, taking all our sin and our failure and our rejection on himself at the cross. As the prophet Isaiah wrote, “The Lord has laid on him the iniquity of us all” (Isaiah 53:6).
Finally, God invites us now to respond to Jesus by faith! The only meaningful response to the gospel is what the Bible calls “faith” – our empty hands opening up to receive all that Jesus did for us. The Bible says, “For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast” (Ephesians 2:8-9). Jesus did everything for us. We add nothing. And if faith in Jesus is all God’s asking for, then Jesus is now within reach of everyone! Thomas Goodwin, the Puritan pastor, explained: “Why did God choose faith to save us by? Because the poorest and the weakest in the world can believe and trust.” “For everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved” (Romans 10:13).
Those four points – creation, fall, grace, faith – tell us what the gospel is. And our only part in it is faith. God does all the heavy lifting. We just open our hearts and receive him. It’s not as though Jesus provides 99% of what we need, and we close the gap with that last 1% of our own. No, as the old hymn says, “Jesus paid it all, all to him I owe.” That is the gospel!
Joel Preston is the senior pastor of Pine City Evangelical Free Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.