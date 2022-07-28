There is one word I can never spell, no matter how hard I try: “receive.” The only reason it’s spelled right here is because of autocorrect. I can try real hard to spell it right and still get it wrong.
Oh sure, there’s the rule of “i before e except after c,” but is that a rule or more of a rhyme made to confuse people?
I think Merriam Webster agrees with me and says this saying is supposed to help us spell correctly, but it only reliably identifies the category of words that includes “receive” and “conceited.” So yes, it should help me with my obstacle word, but it doesn’t.
There are so many exceptions to this rhyme that I can’t stop to think about what they are when putting out and reading a lot of words on a weekly basis. Some of those exceptions to the “i before e, except after c” rule are species, science, sufficient, seize, vein, weird, their, feisty, height, albeit, and foreign.
So if we’re expected to remember this rule, we also have to remember the exceptions to the rule: when sounded as ‘a’ as in neighbor and weigh; unless the ‘c’ is part of a ‘sh’ sound as in glacier; or if it appears in comparatives and superlatives like fancier; or when the vowels are sounded as ‘e’ as in seize; or ‘i’ as in height … the list goes on.
I decided to take an informal survey and see if anyone else has problems with this rule or what other words people have a hard time spelling.
Laurie said she has trouble with the same rule and agreed that the rule doesn’t always apply.
Diedra said, “Albeit, it’s weird, the science of it all might make one seize their thinking about how the poem works. I’d be willing to forfeit the fancier poem and try to just memorize the spelling. Cueing the height of this glacier size failure to the words that don’t apply to the rule.”
Diedra, or someone else she quoted, clearly gave this some thought. I agree that it may have been easier just to memorize the spelling of these words.
Words that others had trouble with included persistent, disability, definitely, broccoli, necessarily, spaghetti, restaurant, affiliate, unfortunately, convenience, and other fun words like Worcestershire and diarrhea. One of the most common ones was vacuum.
Once everyone weighed in on my social media survey, I realized there are a lot of words I can’t spell.
CNBC did some research on the subject and found the top ten misspelled words are accommodate, acknowledgment, acquire, apparent, calendar, colleague, conscientious, consensus, entrepreneur, and experience. Receive was listed as number 24 on the list.
But back to that pesky rhyme that doesn’t help me at all with my troublesome word. Looking into all those exceptions, made me question its origins and what kind of person would do this.
The ill-intentioned rhyme was traced back to a British linguist in the mid-1800s, whose identity is not confirmed.
Reader’s Digest credited a PhD student, Nathan Cunningham, for discovering that about one-third of the time, the rule doesn’t work. So like their food, the Brits may have got this wrong.
And to any of you who would like to weigh in on this weird, and perhaps non-weighty topic, please feel free to write in at editor@pinecitymn.com.
TRACI LEBRUN is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer.
