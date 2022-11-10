My mother-in-law told us she wasn’t up to in-person voting but still wanted to vote. So we started thinking about the best way to do this and about the process of getting an absentee ballot. We’ve done this before but not being sure if things have changed post-COVID, I reached out to the county auditor’s office.
Our county auditor, Kelly Schroeder, was very helpful and directed us to forms we could print out and then have my mother-in-law fill out. Or ones we could help her fill out and she would sign.
The forms consisted of a 2022 Minnesota Absentee Ballot Application and a Request for Agent Delivery of Absentee Ballot form. The absentee ballot application contained a series of questions including what kind of election you would be voting in, name, birthday, address, phone number and either a Minnesota driver’s license number or the last four digits of your social security number.
There was a box to check if you didn’t have either of those things. I later asked Kelly about that and she said another form of ID will be required if someone didn’t provide that. The Minnesota Secretary of State website says that if an ID isn’t given (either the last four digits of Social Security or a driver’s license) then your ballot may be rejected.
The Request for Agent Delivery of Absentee Ballot asked about the current living situation, either being a patient at a health care facility or residential facility or if there is difficulty getting to the polls because of incapacitating health reasons or a disability.
So we printed out the forms and my mother-in-law signed them. Then I brought them to the county auditor’s office. There I was required to show a form of ID and was given a ballot with specific directions. I brought the ballot back home to my mother-in-law, and she filled it out with her specific information. Then I brought the completed and sealed ballot back to the county auditor’s office, showed her my ID and dropped off the ballot.
Later that morning, I got a text from my mother-in-law saying she thinks she gave me the wrong 4-digits of her Social Security number when we were filling out her information to return the ballot. So I texted my husband and told him about the discrepancy. We decided maybe they probably won’t be checking that stuff.
Then I got a call from Kelly saying there “is a problem with your mother-in-law’s ballot.”
I quipped, “Oh, I wondered if you would be calling. We didn’t think you guys checked all that.” She told me the last four digits didn’t match their records and asked me if I had the correct numbers and said I would need to come back to the courthouse to give them the correct numbers and sign off on it.
So I went back to the courthouse and fixed what was needed, apologizing for the error as I was quite sure Kelly had other things to be doing on the day before the election. Kelly was very gracious about it though.
According to state law, a delivery agent (myself in this case) must be at least 18 years old, have a pre-existing relationship with the voter and cannot be a candidate. All that was verified at the county assessor’s office. Also, according to state law, an agent can only bring in up to three ballots and can only pick up a ballot up to seven days before the election.
I tell this story to share about integrity in voting – at least here in Pine County. It was surprising, and reassuring, that the process was very stringent. I know Pine County has a county auditor and people on staff dedicated to making sure the process is followed and votes are all counted and verified. I appreciate Kelly’s efforts in providing columns leading up to the election to help readers understand the election and voting process.
This isn’t to say there isn’t voter fraud going on in other counties and that elected or appointed county auditors are all equal and have integrity like ours does, but it does reassure me that we have a stringent system in place in our state to prevent voter fraud.
