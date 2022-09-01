Chasing the aurora borealis has become a pastime for the last several years that was sparked by working in the newspaper business.
My interest was first piqued by a sports photographer who was a co-worker at a former newspaper I worked at. He spent many of his weekends with a photography group who specialized in chasing the northern lights. He told me they would travel to the North Shore, stay up late and watch the kp values rise on various notification platforms. This was fascinating.
I naively asked, “How do I join?” He told me I needed to learn a few things first and said he would show me some settings on the camera.
Prior to this, I would use the company camera to shoot various events, meetings or people for human interest stories. I simply turned the camera on the green setting and pushed the shutter release button to take a photo. I thought to myself, “Photography is easy. This should be no problem.”
Well Fred gave me a tutorial on how to take night photography and set me up with a tripod he wasn’t using anymore. I took notes as he spoke and would use them later in frigid temperatures out on a frozen lake or an abandoned road away from the city lights.
But as it would turn out, night photography, or anywhere lighting is an issue, does pose a problem for the newbie photographer.
So I joined aurora borealis notification groups on Facebook and downloaded a geomagnetic storm app on my phone which would alert me to rising kp values that indicate the brewing of a geomagnetic storm, ushering in the aurora. If the kp value, which ranges from 0-9, is above 5, there’s a good chance of seeing the lights. Little did I know, there are a host of other factors than just the kp value.
Fred said, if conditions were ripe for viewing the aurora, check the radar for cloud cover. If there are clouds, forget about seeing the aurora.
Now I’ve never seen the aurora with my naked eye, at least not the beautiful colors that are picked up by the camera when using the right settings. Some people have though. But most of us just see a white band of light hovering over the northern horizon.
Then comes Heidi Novak, who was an admin from one of the aurora borealis chaser Facebook groups. I got to know Heidi a bit through her owl photography while working for another paper. She was generous enough to share a beautiful photo of a snowy owl who took a rest in Pine County. So I asked her to let me know if the lights were ever visible in Pine City, knowing she lived here as well. So she did one night, and off I went.
I grabbed my new camera and a spare battery (because they tend to lose energy faster in the cold), quickly grabbed a tripod, bundled up, and headed out to see what I could find.
The first place I headed was on Pokegama Lake. It was winter and I walked out onto the snow-covered ice. I could see a white band to the north fade in and out. I set up the camera on a steady surface where it wouldn’t move when taking a photo. I learned this the hard way when first starting out. My photos were blurry because the camera wasn’t steady. This was the first time I was able to capture the lights on camera. Even though the photo looked something like a yellowish blur, it was pretty cool.
Eventually I learned how to focus in on an object, usually a far off light, and set the tripod somewhere preferably out of the wind so it didn’t move while the shutter sat open taking in as much light as possible for up to 30 seconds at times.
With more attempts, I was able to capture the lights through the lens. So many times I set out to find them, traveling several miles to St. Croix State Park or to the North Shore or the south end of Mille Lacs only to miss seeing them, and hitting a deer along the way – much to my husband’s dissatisfaction.
While it was disappointing to miss the lights, it was never time wasted. I would usually have a friendly companion go with me on the adventure, and we would enjoy the hunt and the tranquility of being out in the still darkness far away from the noise of any city lights. Along with the stops at convenience stores for late night snacks and coffee.
One night alerts of aurora sightings came through the aurora groups, so I went out but not too far and stayed in Pine City. I shut off the lights of the car while keeping it running to stay warm and took out my gear onto the middle of the road. I set the camera up, and focused in on the lights of a distant farm and started to shoot using the settings that Heidi told me she used that night (a 10-second shutter speed, 3200 ISO and 2.8 f-stop). While I was waiting to see what the camera would reveal, I witnessed something spectacular. The lights were dancing. I could see pillars of white light shoot up over the northern horizon and rolling waves of white over the far-off barn. Though I couldn’t see the colors that would soon be revealed on the backside of the camera, it was amazing to witness them dance.
The camera did reveal the lights as I had hoped. The photos were nothing like what I’ve seen come from Alaska or Norway, or even the Facebook groups I was a part of. But it was something for me. Enough to keep my eyes on the sky.
Traci LeBrun is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.