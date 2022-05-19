You could call Minnie a “pandemic puppy” or a “birthday puppy” or just “I need a big dog again” puppy. Or you could blame social media I guess. I saw her on a friend’s post, showing pictures of her puppies, available for a rehoming fee.
There was one female puppy who was adorable, rolling around with her litter mates wanting her belly rubbed. The puppies were a mix of Newfoundland, Great Pyrenees and Golden Retriever. That’s their best guess anyway.
We’ve always had big dogs, Newfoundlands in particular. I suppose with the kids growing up, I wanted a protector and nurturing type of dog, and that is what Newfies are. They call them a “nurse maid” around children. But Newfies also come with problems being purebreds. We’ve dealt with hip dysplasia and extreme allergies. So finding a mutt, so to speak, was appealing to me after we lost our last Newfie, Bentley.
Before losing Bentley, my husband Mark kept dropping hints, as some sort of mental programming I suppose, that Bentley would be our last big dog. I usually nodded in agreement but wasn’t sure I was done with having a big dog to take on a walk and fiercely bark when a stranger came to the door. Our Shih Tzu mix doesn’t come across as very fierce, and there is something special about having a big dog presence in the house.
So I saw Minnie on social media and reached out to my friend, without telling Mark of course. I got a photo and sent it to our family group chat, and the kids all expectedly said how cute she was and that we should get her. Mark just said, “no.”
I figured he would say that but wasn’t going to give up easily. It was time to enlist the help of the kids. I sent them a separate group chat and asked, “Can you guys keep working on Dad about the puppy? He’s softening. Noah? Help?”
Gracie, our daughter, responded and said, “When have you not gotten a puppy when Dad said no?” I said, yeah that’s probably true. But he’s always given me some sort of affirmation to go ahead with the purchase before I got the puppy.
So the kids came through, with my son-in-law who Mark always respects his opinions, saying, “She’s a super cute puppy! You should get her!” I thanked Noah.
After a little more pleading, Mark gave me and Luke, our youngest, the go ahead to get Minnie, sending a text, “Go get your puppy (insert puppy emoji). It’s Mom’s birthday present.” I can write all of what happened behind the scenes because Mark isn’t typically among the five readers of this column.
Fast forward a month and Minnie is starting to calm down and not pee everywhere or harass Butters and Audrey as much, our other dog and house cat.
But it hasn’t been easy getting to this point. Most days are spent yelling, “Minnie, No!”
The new way of puppy parenting says not to yell and no spankings. I thought that all sounded great until I tried it and it didn’t work. I remembered my cousins being raised like that and they turned out pretty naughty, so I decided to yell again and give out some spankings.
With some more yelling, and occasional smacks on the rear end, Minnie has gotten to the point where she comes to see what I’m yelling about. She’ll either lay down to get a belly rub or lovingly lick my toes while I’m on the computer.
After much love and some discipline, she’s finally getting it and fitting in like a family member. She greets us at the door just like Butter’s, and Mark spends time playing and cuddling with her on the floor.
She is a good girl.
Traci Lebrun is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer.
