With the looming fear of food shortages, skyrocketing gas prices and with the recent baby formula shortage, which is hopefully behind us, it may have crossed people’s minds to become more self-sufficient … be a prepper of sorts.
Or maybe it’s just gone through my mind because I have a couple of prepper friends, one of which has five years worth of food in their basement and the other is contemplating the purchase of an expensive piece of dry-freezer equipment. I used to think this kind of behavior was pretty fringe and out there, but having been through the pandemic now and seeing empty food shelves at times, it makes one think.
Thoughts of this actually started at the onset of the pandemic. I remember the spring of 2020, seeing empty meat coolers and empty dry good shelves, mainly bread and pasta, at the local big chain store. And of course, there was the toilet paper shortage.
I saw people with loaded carts hoarding toilet paper and other goods and shook my head in disgust but then grabbed a few extra spaghetti noodles and Ramen boxes just in case they were onto something.
I didn’t do too much hoarding, just enough for the kids to make fun of me, quipping, “That’s mom’s end times stash” while pointing to my pile of spaghetti noodles and two boxes of Ramen in the garage. I told them they won’t be laughing when they have to come home to find food.
I have friends that garden and who know how to can and blanch their fresh produce. Because I hate gardening and am not very good at it, I also bought an abundance of green beans and a box of tomatoes that summer. I knew how to blanch beans from way back when I tried to garden, so that was no problem. But I had to Google “How to can food.”
Google told me I needed jars, lids and a big pot. I had the big pot and was able to score some jars from the local flea market but couldn’t find any lids, as those were also in extreme shortage at the time. My co-worker was an avid gardener, so she surely would have some extra lids I thought. She did and shared them with me.
I was all set. Now to blanch and can and prepare for the worst, thus sustaining the family through a global food crisis. I remember Mark looking at me weird, like I’ve become a new person or something. But he didn’t say much and went about his business, thinking I started a new hobby.
I found a pretty good spaghetti sauce recipe online and began the canning process; however, I had to throw out a few that may have not canned properly because I used chicken broth in the recipe. No one wants botulism during a global food crisis.
Thankfully, things got back to normal. And we’ve been slowly chipping away at my spaghetti noodle collection and have long since used my seven jars of spaghetti sauce. They were pretty good, and now I have a decent sauce recipe.
But the recent storm and being without power got me thinking more about being self-sufficient. ECE did a great job restoring power, and we were really only out of power for one night. But that one night was unnerving. Even the animals were out of sorts. We started talking about getting a generator, but generators are pretty expensive so probably wouldn’t we decided.
Mark has a more lackadaisical attitude about it all and has always said, “If it’s our time to go, it’s our time to go,” adding that he probably won’t be up to fighting off would-be food thieves with an arsenal of weaponry.
But with me being the worrier I am, more noodles may be in our future.
Traci Lebrun is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer.
