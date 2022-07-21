Threats to journalism and communities are very real

This week and next, along with some upcoming weeks in the future, we will address the current situation that America’s newspapers and communities, especially small towns and newspapers, are facing: loss of community and news.
There is a concerted effort by newspapers around the country to address this threat, particularly against big tech entities such as Google and Facebook. You can learn more about the effort and the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) legislation in Dean Ridings’ accompanying column on this page.
Local newspapers are shutting down at an average rate of two per week throughout the United States, leaving small swaths of the country in news deserts.
These “news deserts” so to speak, have created a problem: no accountability. Research shows that when local news shutters, participation in democracy declines, taxes go up, fewer people vote and local officials are free to operate without the press holding them accountable.
I’m not saying that our local officials are operating in an untrustworthy manner, but it can happen. The corruption in Bell, California is a prime example.
As journalists, we show up at the meetings the general public doesn’t have time to attend. We check agendas and consent agendas to see what has been discussed in public or what is being passed under the radar of the public and hold those officials accountable for their actions. Transparency is everything in a free democracy.
When those breaches by government officials appear to happen, most often we simply ask questions as to the actions taken. Most government officials are trustworthy people. We are not looking for corruption, but if warranted, we sometimes do data requests and have to ask tougher questions. We have an attorney who is able to assist us when needed. He has been called upon a few times just in the last year at the Pioneer.
Sometimes our searches reveal activity that is not transparent or on the up and up; we then have to make the tough decision to write about it or not. We call on guidance from our publisher and other editors in the company; the decision to write a tough story is never done in a vacuum.
These actions on journalists’ part don’t happen every day, but they wouldn’t happen at all if there were no newspapers. I would even go as far as saying we would be a state-run or government-run society in the absence of newspapers. Similar to China or other communist countries.
You could say, “Well what about social media? Won’t things get exposed there?”
My answer is, no.
If you are at all familiar with social media, you’ve observed the “whistleblowers” often comprise of disgruntled people with an agenda and no boundaries other than the larger restrictions of no pornography or whatever is deemed as unacceptable or the boundaries of whatever the page admins decide is acceptable. Most often slander and malice are allowed and anything goes. There is no fact-checking, as is newspaper standard, and people are allowed to say whatever they want. People’s reputations are often drug through the mud.
Sometimes whistleblowers get it right on social media, but is usually only verified through a credible media source who is paid to sift through the facts and data, and the attorneys to allow that data to become public.
So, with all that said, what is the solution for those who care about democracy and the free press? And who agrees with Thomas Jefferson who said, “Were it left to me to decide whether we should have a government without newspapers or newspapers without a government, I should not hesitate a moment to prefer the latter.”
It’s no secret that newspapers are supported by advertisers, government legal notices and subscribers. Here I feel like the pastor that resentfully, but out of necessity, has to give that “tithing” sermon. But this is our reality nationwide.
For readers, consider subscribing.
For businesses, consider advertising. I get it that social media is free and can generate traffic. I own a small business and have also enjoyed the benefits of social media. But I also advertise in the paper, its website. Did you know the Pioneer has the largest combined audience in the county including its social media followers? If you preach “support local” at your business, then also consider supporting local with the newspaper. When you do, you get the largest, engaged audience of civically-minded readers around.
And lastly, think about this: What if you opened the paper up and there was no news? That is the reality of where we’re headed with newspapers. One local business owner gets it and told me that a past Pioneer edition where the pages were blank really struck him. And now he faithfully advertises.
We appreciate our subscribers and our advertisers and will do our best to support them in return.
TRACI LEBRUN is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer.
