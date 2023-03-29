I would guess most of us have tried to wrap our heads around what the big deal is over TikTok. Many of us share stupid videos, and maybe some of our kids make TikTok videos. I currently have the app on my phone and am guilty of spending some time watching videos.
But what is the danger? So some foreign company has our data? So what?
We all know that companies like Google and Facebook collect and store information on us daily, but those companies are American-owned. Which is the difference in lawmakers’ minds. Though many don’t trust our own government, which is sometimes warranted given some suspect things we know about, we have a general trust of our own government over other governments – ie. China.
We don’t trust China for a number of reasons. China has been known to deprive their own people of their human rights and has recently come under suspicion of manufacturing the COVID-19 virus in the Wuhan lab. Most would agree that if the suspicion is true, creating a virus that could wipe out millions is unethical, even under the guise of research.
Yeah China has some issues under the rule of the Chinese Communist Party, but what does that have to do with TikTok and me enjoying a good dog video? While doing some more research, the concern over the app started to make more sense.
Under the Chinese Communist Party, guided by a totalitarian ideology of absolute rule, citizens are denied the right to practice religion or belief of their choice and cannot express opinions openly or form or join groups of their choosing without fear of harassment, arrest or retribution by the Chinese government, according to the U.S. Department of the State documentations (https://2017-2021.state.gov/chinas-disregard-for-human-rights/index.html). Members of minority groups are subject to mass arbitrary detention, Orwellian-style surveillance, political indoctrination, torture, forced abortions and sterilization, and state-sponsored forced labor.
An independent group outside of our government, Amnesty International (a global movement to end abuses of human rights), concurs with the State documents reporting that as of 2021, the human rights situation in China has continued to deteriorate with human rights lawyers and activists harassed, intimidated, facing unfair trials with arbitrary and lengthy detentions, tortured and other ill-treatments for simply exercising their right to freedom of expression. The government has continued a campaign of political indoctrination and forced cultural assimilation of Muslims and thousands of Uyghur (a region considered a minority in northwest China) children being separated from their parents – at the government’s hands.
To dive further into the oppression of the Uyghurs, ethnic Kazakhs and Kyrgyz, and members of religious minority groups, according to the previously referenced U.S. document, countless publicly available reports of torture, rape, forced ingestion of drugs, sexual assaults, and other horrific abuse occuring in detainment camps have been documented based on the experiences of those who have escaped. Outside the camps, the Chinese Communist Party’s repression of minorities includes practices such as pervasive surveillance and involuntary mass collection of biometric data from citizens and state-sponsored forced labor. In an effort to curb the population among these groups, the government has routinely forced marriages, abortion, sterilization, and involuntary birth control implantation on women and girls within these ethnic groups.
So why would we trust China to ethically manage the
So why would we trust China to ethically manage the fifth most downloaded app in a way that corresponds with our standards of free speech? We probably can’t.
All of this and more is why there is a bipartisan (both Trump and Biden administrations) push to ban TikTok, the Chinese-owned and operated social media platform under the parent company ByteDance, that is wildly popular among our youth.
The federal government and more than two dozen state governments have instituted bans on TikTok on state-owned devices. Private companies such as Amazon and Wells Fargo have also instituted the ban on work devices. Amazon retracted their decision to ban the app, but Wells Fargo did not.
More specifically related to internet control, censorship and surveillance, China is increasingly promoting a vision of “cyber sovereignty” which emphasizes state surveillance and control with leaders of the communist party. Media in China has been placed under the “Propaganda Department” as of 2018 with a ban on content that is “exaggerated, improper or containing ‘sexual provocations.’”
Chinese companies obligated to turn over data to government
Social media companies in China have obligations to the government in relation to the data that they hold on users of their platforms. Some technology companies in China have been hesitant to release such data; however, they can be legally compelled to do so.
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew recently denied to Congress in a five-hour hearing that the app has links to the Chinese Communist Party. But lawmakers from both parties said they did not trust such assurances and pointed out TikTok had in the past been caught lying about collecting keystroke data (the action of recording or logging the keys struck on a keyboard, typically covertly, so that a person using the keyboard is unaware that their actions are being monitored) and “spying” on journalists. Forbes reported that ByteDance employees also surveilled several of their journalists who were reporting on the company by improperly gaining access to their IP addresses and user data.
By the end of Chew’s testimony and subsequent questioning, nearly all were still convinced that the Chinese government would still have ultimate control over TikTok’s operations, despite any modifications to user data storage that Chew proposed.
First Amendment concerns
On the other side, groups such as the ACLU argued that a potential ban would impede freedom of speech. I would argue that most anything the ACLU gets behind, we should do the opposite. I understand the concerns over the government restricting what we have access to, but they’re already doing that with FCC restrictions on what we see on TV and radio. The FCC says the same rules don’t apply for indecency and profanity to cable, satellite TV and satellite radio because they are subscription services. But I would go one step further and ban indecent content from the web since the average age a child sees their first pornographic image is now 11 years old. But that’s for another column.
Concerns for our people
Lawmakers cite national security concerns of China potentially surveilling 150 Americans. They fear that China’s authoritarian government could use TikTok data to spy on, or blackmail, the millions of Americans who use the app every day.
A big concern is the ability of TikTok to influence an entire generation of our young people by what is allowed or not allowed on the social media platform. TikTok has become a cultural icon that hosts commentary, comedy and political expression.
The app’s privacy policy states that it collects “information you provide in the context of composing, sending, or receiving messages.” This could mean information you compose or create and have not shared with anyone. And with every permission you give the app, it can collect information about your phone’s model, phone number, email address, location, and even contact list. One could argue that this app is creating your biggest digital footprint compared to other apps.
What next?
Lawmakers have introduced bills to ban TikTok or grant the federal government the power to regulate and potentially prohibit technology linked to foreign adversaries.
After two years of a national security review, White House officials told TikTok that it must sell its interest or face a possible ban by the United States. A Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson responded saying that the Chinese government would “firmly oppose” the sale of the app.
If this doesn’t send a red flag, I’m not sure what does.
Congress is currently considering its options which may include tightening restrictions on the app, banning the app altogether (such as India has done), or creating a digital safety unit within the FCC to regulate social media platforms.
With all this said, I agree with the push to ban the app and to create a unit within the FCC to more strictly monitor social media apps. This is long overdue in my opinion.
Traci LeBrun is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer.
