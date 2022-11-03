Heard it on the Streets asks: ‘What is your favorite halloween tradition?’ Around town on Halloween Nov 3, 2022 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 “Family themed costumes. Last year was Scooby Doo and this year is Alladin.” Kayla Gahler, Pine City “The family themed costumes that Ally (my daughter) picks each year. ” Julie Klocke, Pine City “Trick or treating.” Parker Olson, Pine City “We usually have a pumpkin carving contest. It’s fun to see everyone’s creativity. Also the family time and costumes.” Kelley Lasiewicz, Pine City “Dressing up in a costume and getting to choose what you want to be.” Daphne Foster, Pine City Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Editorial Cartoon Letters to the Editor Words of wisdom Heard it on the Streets asks: ‘What is your favorite halloween tradition?’ It’s Pumpkin Spice Season What is the Gospel? Years Ago: Soo Line Train and Northern Pacific collide Leave the Light On: Artists in recovery demonstrates healing through art Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo die in crash over weekend, woman charged for deathsCandidates weigh in at candidate forumYouth huntDragon cross country runner continues to stateCassie Wolf‘It’s my Norwegian background’Kiya JohnsonMystery of the white squirrels solved?Civil discourse rocks!Pine City administrator responds to fire dept. financial concerns Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedTennis team ranked 3 in state for Class A (1)Chemical health facility enters into purchase agreement for Lakeside property (1) Upcoming Events [PLEASE CALL - MAY BE CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS] Nov 4 AA: Empower Recovery Services Fri, Nov 4, 2022 Nov 4 Bountiful Boutiques Fri, Nov 4, 2022 Nov 4 Leave the Light On Fri, Nov 4, 2022 Nov 4 35th Year Image Art Show November 4 - 5 Fri, Nov 4, 2022 Nov 4 AA: Rush City Lutheran Church Fri, Nov 4, 2022 Nov 4 Boutique -After Hours- “Shop, Laugh, Give. Win." Fri, Nov 4, 2022 Nov 4 Weecovery: Empower Recovery Services Fri, Nov 4, 2022 Nov 5 Widows Weekend Craft Show Sat, Nov 5, 2022 Nov 5 Bountiful Boutiques Sat, Nov 5, 2022 Nov 5 Pine County Model Railroaders: Sat, Nov 5, 2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.