Slow Cooker Italian Turkey Meatballs
28 oz. can crushed tomatoes
1 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
1 med. onion, finely chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
1/4 tsp. Italian herb seasoning
1 tsp. dried basil
1 lb. ground turkey
1/8 tsp. garlic salt
1/8 tsp. black pepper
1/3 c. dried parsley
2 egg whites
1/4 tsp. dried minced onion
1/3 c. quick oats
1/4 c. grated Parmesan cheese
1/4 c. flour
Oil
Combine tomatoes, vinegar, onions, garlic, Italian seasonings, and basil in slow cooker. Turn to low. Combine remaining ingredients, except flour and oil. Form into one-inch balls. Dredge each ball in flour. Brown in oil in skillet over medium heat. Transfer to slow cooker. Stir into sauce. Cover. Cook on low 6-8 hours. Serve over pasta or rice. The meatballs and sauce freeze well. Serves 8.
Potluck Cordon Bleu Casserole
4 c. cubed cooked turkey
3 c. cubed fully cooked ham
1 c. shredded cheddar cheese
1 c. chopped onion
1/4 c. butter, cubed
1/3 c. all-purpose flour
2 c. half-and-half cream
1 tsp. dill weed
1/8 tsp. ground mustard
1/8 tsp. ground nutmeg
Topping:
1 c. dry bread crumbs
2 Tbsp. butter, melted
1/4 tsp. dill weed
1/4 c. shredded cheddar cheese
1/4 c. chopped walnuts
In a large bowl, combine the turkey, ham and cheese; set aside. In a large saucepan sauté the onion in butter until tender. Add the flour, stir until blended. Gradually add the cream, stirring constantly. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 1-2 minutes or until thickened. Stir in the dill, mustard and nutmeg. Remove from the heat and pour over meat mixture. Spoon into a greased 9x13-inch baking dish. In a small bowl, combine the bread crumbs, butter and dill. Stir in cheese and walnuts. Sprinkle over casserole. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until heated through. Serves 10.
