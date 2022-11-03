An attack on our children
To the editor:
I appreciate the letters and articles that have informed us about the book, “It’s Perfectly Normal” which is found in our East Central Regional Library. This book would be considered pornographic and kept from our children if it were not for the fact that Minnesota law gives an exemption to schools and libraries from the obscenity laws. Schools and libraries should be safe zones and parents should be confident that their children would be protected from graphic sex education. But there is a push to bring gender fluidity (assuming a child can change their gender based on how they feel that day) and comprehensive sex education into the primary schools through high school.
There is a move to sexualize our children and grandchildren!
The “Prohibit Obscenity in Schools Act” (SF1609 and HF232) was introduced to our legislature in 2021-2022 session. This bill states, “The public expects and should be able to assume that public schools are a safe place for minors. Intentionally exposing them to obscenity puts children directly in harm’s way.” (# 4 in the statute) “Nothing in the obscenity law or other statute, prohibits schools from teaching human anatomy, biology, or avoiding sexual risks, and these bills do not change that.” (#6 in the statute) You can find the entire bill and more information at the Child Protection League website.
Another area where our children are being attacked is with the Critical Race Theory, which focuses on race and divides children. The premise is that white children are the oppressors and the children of color are the victims. Both narratives are inherently false. Again, you can find more information about CRT at the Child Protection League website.
Tom and Rosie Seaburg, Rush City
Our children are being sexualized
To the editor:
Our children are being sexualized. They are being subjected to reading material that is pornographic under the guise of freedom of speech.
Our children are being sexualized. They are being asked in elementary school what their gender preference is.
Our children are being sexualized. No longer can they rely on the gender they were born with as truth. Though it is scientific truth you are born male and female. In a thousand years, your bones will be determined male or female.
Our children are being sexualized. Just because a doctor can alter your physical appearance, doesn’t mean they should. DNA is DNA. That is a scientific fact. Gender altering surgery is an act of mutilation and sterilization. Gender altering surgery can be very lucrative.
Our children are being sexualized. Science would tell you the brain is not fully matured in the area of reasoning until the age of about 25. That fact alone should stop all gender altering surgery until that age.
Our schools are allowing perversion to enter in, and this is not to be. We can no longer sit on the sidelines and shake our heads. We need to protect our children. To do nothing is a choice.
We should not have evil on our payroll. Protect our kids. Speak up! Speak out!
Protect our children. They are our future. We must stop the lies.
Barbara Bell, Pine City
