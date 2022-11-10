Where is the integrity in creating a new fire district?
To the editor:
Do the residents of the Pine City community need two separate fire departments? No. Why do some township officers feel they need their own fire department? Well the city doesn’t listen to their requests. They claim they need a voting say on equipment since they are helping pay for it. And also when to buy equipment and what equipment.
The city of Pine City owns the Fire Department. The townships and two cities are under contract with the city for service. If you went to the Fire Hall and took a tour, you would see all the equipment that is there for the township and cities needs. This would be a duplication of equipment which the city itself doesn’t need and was bought just for the contract holders and maintained by the city.
Then maybe you would realize the amount of equipment two, yes two fire stations would take to function. And most of all, where do all the volunteer firefighters come from? And how do they get to a station in a timely manner?
If this joint powers somehow went through, there may be one station at Pokegama Town Hall and the other at Pine City Town Hall. There would be more costs in building or remodeling buildings, wells, water blatters, and buying a rescue truck with all the equipment. Remember this new department gets 99% of the freeway calls. The list is endless.
They would need a full-time chief and assistant to start. The chief is the one to find people, equipment, and get everything done.
Where is all the money coming from? Raise the levy? Loans? Bonds? Or maybe COVID money? Sorry, but Rock Creek and Chengwatana you spent yours. Maybe Pine City and Pokegama Townships can front you $700,000 and $500,000 they have just laying around.
It will sure cost a lot of money to make a redo of something that’s in place and working well. It just doesn’t make sense. We have a great fire department, and they just want to trash it, and it’s just because they can. Where is the integrity?
Gary Lindstrom, Pine City Township
An attitude of thanksgiving this Thanksgiving
To the editor:
A Thanksgiving Habit: Quite some years ago, I took umbrage at a piece published by a professor at the University of Texas. The professor denigrated Thanksgiving day because of social justice issues, which have been part of world history since God told Cain, “The voice of your brother’s blood is crying to me from the ground.” (Genesis 4:10) To his credit, the professor engaged me in conversation.
I found him to be a sad, disappointed, lonely man. He had recently suffered the loss of a dear friend. My heart ached for this fellow human being wallowing in bitterness and seeing only the injustices of life.
I have personally suffered excruciating losses in my life. It is easy for one’s mind to get mired in the injustice of things that happen. I have had some arguments with my Creator about this. I lost (add chuckle here).
Many people like me have discovered the healing effect of thanksgiving and a gracious attitude during perilous times. Thanksgiving is not based on my emotions. My emotions are often not my friend but rather my enemy. Thanksgiving and gratitude are disciplines which must be cultivated to find personal peace and fulfillment.
In ancient Philippi, a Roman colony, two fellows were unjustly flogged and thrown into a dark dungeon. Their hands and feet were clamped in stocks. At midnight these “weird” fellows were praying and singing hymns, and the other prisoners were listening. God liked that and broke them out of that prison. (Acts 16:22-34) We may not physically be in a dungeon in stocks; however, people who have not learned to practice the discipline of thanksgiving and gratitude are guaranteed a miserable existence.
Many times I have been divinely lifted off the floor of my personal dungeon by offering thanksgiving. The old kid’s song sung by Evie says, “Oh, be thankful for the good things that you’ve got. The good things that you’ve got are for many just a dream, so be thankful for the good things that you’ve got.”
From time to time I remind inmates of this at the Pine County Jail. After all, Paul and Silas would think the Pine County Jail superb.
This Thanksgiving day, take a vow of silence when crazy Uncle Harry says something off the wall.
Stay away from politics or anything which would put strain on your love for each other and for your Creator. Arthur C. Brooks, writing in The Atlantic said, “Something that astonishes me about humans is our capacity to ruin things we love by focusing exclusively on what we hate.” Voila!
This Thanksgiving season let us not say or do or omit to do anything which would detract from our “attitude of gratitude.”
Jim Hanson, Pine City
