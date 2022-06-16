Thanks to those who contributed
I want to express my sincere gratitude for everyone who contributed towards the recent Pine City/Pine Area Lions Pancake Breakfast.
Although the Pine City Lions Club (men’s club) initiated the project, the Pine Area Lions Club (women’s club) were asked for their help as well as the Leo’s Club from the high school. The big check that was presented to the Pine Center For The Arts for $2,267.60 was a group effort from all clubs even though the check says it’s from the Pine City Lions Club.
The Pine City Lions Club is looking forward to future projects where we can work together for the common good of our community.
Thank you to all of the members of each club for your time and efforts.
Thank you to Federated Propane for donating propane for our project.
Thank you to the Pine City Armory for the use of their facilities.
Most of all, thank you to those of you who came to eat with us and donated your money for the window project.
Jim A. Biernat,
Pine City Lions Club president
Pine City
Pine City ‘ACT on Alzheimer’s’
Alzheimer’s and dementia are serious issues in our community. Anyone who has had a friend or loved one deal with these conditions knows how devastating they can be - not only for the victims, but for their caregivers as well.
There is something you can do. The Pine City “ACT on Alzheimer’s” group is moving forward once again, and working to make our city a more supportive community for those suffering from dementia and their caregivers. Our goal is to find ways to bring resources to victims and caregivers, while at the same time educating the public about what actions they can take to make a difference for those struggling with these issues.
The next Pine City “ACT on Alzheimer’s” meeting is on June 21 at 4 p.m. in the Council Chambers on the first floor of City Hall (315 Main Street). Those who can’t attend the meeting can contact mgainor@pinecitygov.com or 320-315-4885 to find out more.
Please join us - all are welcome.
Mike Gainor,
Pine City
