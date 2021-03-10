With the state now opening up opportunites to get the COVID-19 vaccine to a wider range of residents, area clinics, pharmacies and health officials are preparing to take the vaccination effort to the next level.
Vaccinations open to more
The state announced March 9 that vaccine eligibility has been expanded anow that 70% of those 65 and older have been vaccinated. This means than 1.8 million Minnesotans will become eligible to receive a vaccine beginning this week, including
• Minnesotans with specific underlying health conditions: Sickle cell disease, Down syndrome, those in cancer treatment or immunocompromised from organ transplant, oxygen-dependent chronic lung and heart conditions (COPD and CHF)
• Targeted essential workers: Food processing plant workers
• Minnesotans with rare conditions or disabilities that put them at higher risk of severe illness
• Age 45 years and older with one or more underlying medical conditions identified by the CDC
• Age 16 years and older with two or more underlying medical conditions
• Age 50 years and older in multi-generational housing
• Essential frontline workers: Agricultural, airport, child care workers not previously eligible, correctional, first responders, food production/retail/service, judicial system, manufacturing, public health workers, public transit, and U.S. Postal Service workers
Pine County vaccination clinics
Pine County Public Health will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on March 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pine County Courthouse (635 Northridge Drive NW in Pine City).
To register, call the Public Health hotline at 320-591-1690.
Those with questions may email public.health@co.pine.mn.us or call Public Health Hotline at 320-591-1690.
Pine County vaccination numbers
Pine County Health and Human Services staff have been working hard to vaccinate residents as soon as the vaccine became available. They administered 500 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine last week, said Samantha Lo, director of public health. As of March 9, 5,094 of the 29,223 residents in Pine County received at least one dose of the vaccine and 46.8% of residents over 65 are vaccinated.
The county prioritized senior citizens and assisted living facilities as soon as the vaccine became available, said Lo. The oldest resident to receive the vaccine by county staff is 106. Lo said the resident was excited to receive the vaccination as is the majority of senior citizens.They told Lo they look forward to getting out and seeing family and friends again for the first time since the state shut down last March.
Health care workers and paid or unpaid caregivers can receive the vaccine now, said Lo. She explained that includes parents caring for a child with special health needs.
The Sandstone Thrifty White location has also been busy, said Brooke Schwasinger, pharmacy manager. The staff vaccinated over 500 residents as of Wednesday, March 3.
“There is a waiting list online if there are no available appointments,” Schwasinger said. “We encourage patients to contact the pharmacy if they do not have family members or friends to help them sign up for an appointment.”
Both said common side effects usually last a few days and include a sore arm, body aches, fever and chills.
She said residents with allergy concerns including fish, eggs, beef, or latex do not need to worry about a reaction from the vaccine. She said none of those items are in the vaccine.
A serious reaction is very rare, Lo said. The clinic is prepared with epinephrine medication on hand. The county will continue providing the vaccine at pop up clinics in the Sandstone and Pine City areas.
PINE COUNTY COVID UPDATE
Total number of cases: 2,838
New cases last week: 18
Positive cases incarcerated at Willow River: 77
Positive cases incarcerated at FCI Sandstone: 751
Patients who had to be hospitalized: 148
Age range of patients: 0-98 years old
Deaths: 16
People with at least one vaccine dose: 5,094
Register to receive a vaccine through https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/connector/index.jsp
Contact the Pine County COVID-19 Hotline at 320-591-1690 or public.health@co.pine.mn.us
Statistics provided by Pine County Public Health and Minnesota Public Health. Updated March 8.
