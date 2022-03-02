Osprey Wilds Environmental Learning Center, in Sandstone, Minnesota will expand by 562 acres through the donation of Blacklock Nature Sanctuary and purchase of property adjoining the sanctuary east of Moose Lake.
In December, the Blacklock Nature Sanctuary Board of Directors donated the sanctuary’s 414 acres, as well as its financial assets (nearly $600,000) to Osprey Wilds. Osprey Wilds has recently closed on the discounted sale by Craig and Honey Blacklock of an additional 150 acres—located within the boundaries of Blacklock Nature Sanctuary—along with the historic home built by Craig’s parents, Les and Fran Blacklock.
“This is a transformational donation,” said Bryan Wood, Osprey Wilds’ executive director. “Along with the purchased property, it adds tremendous diversity to the types of ecosystems we are able to show our school groups. We will also be better able to serve schools and communities further to the north.”
Even though Sandstone and Moose Lake are geographically close, the two sites are uniquely different in habitats and ecosystems. The Blacklock property in Carlton and Pine Counties includes beaver ponds, shoreline on Little Moose Lake, stands of white pine, balsam, and hardwoods, and several black spruce and tamarack bogs.
Blacklock Nature Sanctuary was founded in 1995 by Les Blacklock and his wife Fran, their son Craig and his late wife Nadine, and Les and Fran’s niece, Catherine Jordan of Minneapolis. The family, well-known for their nature photography, wished to protect the land from development and make it available to artists and writers for residential retreats. The residency program, with stipends for the artists provided by the Jerome Foundation, ran through 2010. At that point the sanctuary’s mission shifted primarily to land preservation. Most of its property is protected with conservation easements through the Minnesota Land Trust.
“The Sanctuary has always been run by volunteers.” said its president, Craig Blacklock. “Most of the work of maintaining the trail systems and bookkeeping was done by myself and my wife, Honey. That was becoming too much for us on top of our own photography business, but the even larger issue of succession has been looming for some time. The sanctuary is on sound financial ground, but I want to make sure the land will be cared for after we are gone. We needed to look for a larger organization to take over. I’ve had a relationship with the nearby Audubon Center of the North Woods, now Osprey Wilds, since the 1970s, and they seemed the perfect recipient. Everything made sense for both organizations, and for my family as well. It’s a win for all!”
Osprey Wilds serves over 15,000 participants annually through its environmental learning programs, including day-use and residential K-12 programs, post-secondary courses, youth, family and adult camps, community events, charter school authorization and group rentals.
