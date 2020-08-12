Osprey Wilds evolves during pandemic

Many organizations have had to find new approaches to connecting with people during the pandemic, and Osprey Wilds Environmental Learning Center in Sandstone (formerly Audubon Center of the North Woods) is no exception.
“Due to the pandemic and concern for our campers’ safety, we decided to cancel camps, group reservations, and events for the summer and foreseeable future,” said Osprey Wilds Marketing and Communications Coordinator Carly Gelderman. “We usually have three in-person camps every summer. So the next-best thing we can do is have a virtual summer camp.”
Gelderman said their usual summer youth camps are focused on outdoor learning, adventure and wildlife, and that their staff did their best to share that sense of adventure in their virtual camp. Campers are split into different groups based on age, share in live-streamed Zoom events and teach skills like compass orientation, star gazing and building a paracord keychain.
“We’ll have some kind of up-close and personal lessons with those animals, which is kind of fun, too,” Gelderman said. “These are all animals that have been injured or ... for whatever reason, cannot survive in the wild on their own anymore.”
Campers get to meet fish, reptiles, turtles, a bunny and numerous birds, including a red-tailed hawk, an owl, crow and a raven.
We also have an American porcupine named Spike who is very popular and charismatic,” Gelderman said. “The perk of the virtual format is we can take a lot of footage that we wouldn’t normally have time to show students. So we’ve been doing a ton of videos of the animals and posting them to the YouTube page, and then we have even more videos that are just for our students to watch.”
Gelderman said the response to the first camp was so positive they immediately scheduled a second one.
“The feedback that we got from parents has been the main metric we’ve used to judge the success,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of people reaching out and telling us how much they love the program, and parents spreading the word.”
Gelderman said they have more activities planned for the future – including upcoming classes for adults – and urged anyone interested to visit their website at www.ospreywilds.org.
But as much as they have adapted to deliver these virtual classes, Gelderman said they are looking forward to a future with more face-to-face interactions.
“Normally we have hundreds of students coming in and out of our doors for lessons and environmental learning,” she said. “It makes such a big difference. We are going to be so excited to have people visiting again.”
Osprey Wilds Environmental Learning Center is located at 54165 Audubon Drive in Sandstone. For more information visit ospreywilds.org, call 651-528-2943 or email gelderman@ospreywilds.org.
